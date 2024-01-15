Jumbo Shrimp Take Show on the Road with Fifth Annual High School Heritage Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the club's Black History Month celebration, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are taking their show on the road. The fifth annual High School Heritage Classic will pit historic Duval County Public Schools rivals William M. Raines High School and Jean Ribault High School in a matchup at Walk Off Charities' brand-new Bragan Baseball Complex at Fort Family Regional Park. The exhibition game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 15.

As in each of the previous four yearly High School Heritage Classics, Raines and Ribault student-athletes will wear customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms in a tribute to the Negro Leagues team that resided in Jacksonville from 1938-42. The exhibition contest will feature historical references in providing educational information about Jacksonville's rich Negro League and civil rights history to those in attendance. The winning team will earn the A. Philip Randolph Cup, commemorating the civil rights activist who moved to Jacksonville in 1891.

"The opportunity to expand the High School Heritage Classic off-site in competing at Walk Off Charities' new Bragan Baseball Complex at Fort Family Regional Park is thrilling," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "I want to thank Duval County Public Schools, Walk Off Charities, the students and faculty at both Raines and Ribault High Schools for not only continuing this integral tradition to the Jumbo Shrimp's annual Black History Month celebration, but expanding it. This special game celebrates the extraordinary history of the Negro Leagues in Jacksonville, and I hope it continues to encourage all fans to learn about the extraordinary Negro Leagues players who complete the history of the sport we all love."

A limited number of tickets will be available for the general public to purchase and be on sale at a later date.

"We are thrilled to have Raines and Ribault High Schools participate in the fifth annual Heritage baseball game where we can celebrate the history of Red Cap baseball in our community," DCPS Director of Athletics Tammie Talley said. "Thank you to the Jumbo Shrimp for creating this amazing event for our players, coaches and fans."

The High School Heritage Classic will open up Walk Off Charities' new facility at Fort Family Regional Park. Walk Off Charities, based in Jacksonville, believes that every child deserves the chance to play baseball. The organization believes that outside of just the physical part of the sport, baseball provides an extraordinary platform to help children develop mentally, socially and emotionally. The organization strives to provide a positive impact on youth lives in Jacksonville through baseball.

"Walk Off Charities is excited to host the Heritage Game at Fort Family Regional Park," said Walk Off Charities founder Frank Frangie. "Today, African American representation in MLB is hovering around 7%. Efforts are being made by MLB, the MLBPA, and others to combat this decline, yet there is more work to be done. We believe our part in that work starts at the youth level, and this game is a step in the right direction."

The Raines Vikings won each of the first two High School Heritage Classics to take home the A. Philip Randolph Cup by margins of 8-4 in 2020 and 16-5 in 2021. However, the Ribault Trojans have won each of the last two contests, 4-2 in 2022 and 8-3 in 2023.

