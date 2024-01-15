IronPigs Announce 2024 Promotions

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are ecstatic to announce their promotional calendar for the 2024 season! Individual game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online here.

The 2024 season will feature the following daily promotions:

Tail Waggin' Tuesdays presented by TD Bank

$1 Berks Packing Hot Dogs

Tacos and Tallboys Wednesdays

$2 Tacos & $5 Select 16oz Cans

Thursday: Happy Hours from 5-7 p.m.

Select drafts are $3-$4 and $1 Berks Packing Hot Dogs

Friday Night Fireworks

Sunday: Kids Runs the Bases presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

The preliminary promotions calendar is listed below by category. All promotions and dates are subject to change.

Opening Night: Friday, March 29 (6:05 p.m.) presented by Service Electric | Retro Drinking Glass Giveaway presented by Service Electric (First 3,000 Adults 18 & over) | Fireworks presented by B Braun

Firework Nights (27 Shows)

Friday, March 29 (6:05) presented by B Braun

Friday, April 12 (7:05)

Friday, April 26 (7:05)

Friday, May 10 (7:05) presented by Critical Response Protection Group

Saturday, May 11 (6:35)

Friday, May 24 (7:05)

Saturday, May 25 (6:35)

Sunday, May 26 (6:35)

Friday, June 7 (7:05) presented by PSECU

Saturday, June 8 (6:35)

Friday, June 21 (7:05)

Saturday, June 22 (6:35) presented by Teamsters Local 773

Tuesday, July 2 (3D Fireworks, 7:05)

Wednesday, July 3 (3D Fireworks, 7:05)

Friday, July 12 (7:05)

Friday, July 13 (7:05)

Friday, July 19 (7:05) presented by TD Bank

Saturday, July 20 (6:35) presented by PPL Services

Friday, August 9 (7:05) presented by R&R Provisions

Saturday, August 10 (6:35) presented by Alvernia University

Friday, August 23 (7:05)

Saturday, August 24 (6:35) presented by Goodwill Keystone Area

Friday, August 30 (7:05)

Saturday, August 31 (6:35)

Sunday, September 1 (6:35)

Friday, September 20 (7:05)

Saturday, September 21 (6:35)

Special Appearance/Events Nights (7 special appearances)

Sunday, March 31 (1:35) | Easter Bunny and Egg Hunt

Wednesday, April 24 (6:45) | Phillie Phanatic

Sunday, May 12 (1:35) | Mother's Day Postgame Catch on the Field

Saturday, June 8 (6:35) | Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

Sunday, June 9 (1:35) | Early Father's Day Postgame Catch on the Field

Tuesday, August 6 (7:05) | Phillie Phanatic

Wednesday, August 21 (7:05) | Pregame Player Selfies

Giveaway Nights (32 giveaways)

Friday, March 29 (6:05) | Retro Drinking Glass presented by Service Electric (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Saturday, March 30 (4:35) | 2024 IronPigs Schedule Magnet presented by The Cliff Lewis Experience (5,000 fans)

Tuesday, April 9 (6:45) | Youth Fan Designed Jersey Giveaway presented by Capital Blue Cross (1,500 Kids 17 & under)

Sunday, April 14 (1:35) | Coquis Youth Jersey Giveaway presented by Commonwealth Charter Academy (1,500 Kids 17 & under)

Thursday, May 9 (6:45) | Scrub Adult Jersey Giveaway presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (first 3,000 Adults 18 & over) | Rally Towel Giveaway presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (5,000 fans)

Saturday, May 11 (6:35) | Allentown City Series Shirt Giveaway presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Sunday, May 12 (1:35) | Mother's Day Fanny Pack (1,500 Women 18 & over)

Wednesday, May 22 (6:45) | IronPigs Umbrella presented by the The Morning Call (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Sunday, May 26 (6:35) | Cap presented by Nacci Printing (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Tuesday, June 4 (6:45) | TBA presented by Matheson Gas

Thursday, June 6 (6:45) | Youth Diggity Cap presented by Berks Packing (1,500 kids 17 & under)

Sunday, June 9 (1:35) | Father's Day Bucket Hat presented by Capital Blue Cross (1,500 Men 18 & over)

Tuesday, June 18 (7:05) | Sunday IronPigs Youth Jersey giveaway presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital (1,500 kids 17 & under)

Thursday, June 20 (7:05) | Crossbody Bag Giveaway presented by Air Products (3,000 Adults 18 & older)

Saturday, June 22 (6:35) | Saturday Hex T-Shirt presented by Teamsters Local 773 (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Sunday, June 23 (1:35) | TBD Giveaway presented by IBEW Local 375 (3,000 fans)

Tuesday, July 2 (7:05) | Jurassic Pork Cap presented by Hatfield (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Wednesday, July 10 (7:05) | Coquis Lunch Bag presented by US Cold Storage (1,500 kids 17 & under)

Saturday, July 13 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley Adult Cap presented by Coca-Cola (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Sunday, July 14 (1:35) | Youth Tumbler presented by Capital Blue Cross (1,500 kids 17 & under)

Friday, July 19 (7:05) | Bethlehem City Series Cap presented by Red Robin (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Saturday, July 20 (6:35) | IronPigs Santa Hat (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Tuesday, August 6 (7:05) | Youth Cap (1,500 kids 17 & under)

Wednesday, August 7 (7:05) | Fester's Cap presented by Service Electric (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Sunday, August 11 (1:35) | Youth IronPigs Football Jersey presented by Coca-Cola (1,500 kids 17 & under)

Wednesday, August 21 (7:05) | Belt Buckle presented by Giant (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Thursday, August 22 (7:05) | Mamajuana Rally Towel presented by People First Federal Credit Union (3,000 Adults 18 & over)

Tuesday, September 17 (6:45) | Youth Knit Cap Giveaway presented by Dorney Park (1,500 kids 17 & under)

Sunday, September 22 (1:05) | Bobblehead presented by St. Luke's University Health Network (3,000 adults 18 & over)

Theme Nights

Friday, March 29 (6:05) | Opening Night presented by Service Electric

Sunday, March 31 (1:35) | Easter Celebration

Friday, April 12 (7:05) | 80's Night

Saturday, April 13 (6:35) | Ribbie Night

Thursday, April 25 (6:45) | First Responders Night

Friday, April 26 (7:05) | 90's Night

Saturday, April 27 (6:35) | TBA presented by Sleepy Cat Urban Winery

Tuesday, May 7 (11:00 a.m.) | Education Day presented by MLB Play Ball

Wednesday, May 8 (6:45) | Ladies Night presented by Meesha Aesthetics

Thursday, May 9 (6:45) | Scrub Adult Jersey Giveaway by St. Luke's University Health Network

Friday, May 10 (7:05) | Star Wars Night

Saturday, May 11 (6:35) | Allentown City Series presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network

Sunday, May 12 (1:35) | Mother's Day

Tuesday, May 21 (11:00) | Education Day presented by MLB Play Ball

Thursday, May 23 (6:45) | Military Night

Saturday, May 25 (6:35) | Witches & Wizards Night

Sunday, May 26 (6:35) | Memorial Day Celebration presented by Nacci Printing

Tuesday, June 4 (6:45) | Pride Night presented by Matheson Gas

Wednesday, June 5 (6:45) | TBA

Thursday, June 6 (6:45) | Diggity Night

Sunday, June 9 (1:35) | Early Father's Day Celebration

Wednesday, June 19 (7:05) | Juneteenth presented by Juneteenth Lehigh Valley

Friday, June 21 (7:05) | Marvel Night

Sunday, June 23 (1:35) | Princess & Pirates Day

Tuesday, July 2 (7:05) | Jurassic Pork

Wednesday, July 3 (1:35/7:05) | Independence Day Celebration

Tuesday, July 9 (11:00) | Camp Day

Wednesday, July 10 (7:05) | Suicide Prevention Night presented by Northampton County Human Services and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Thursday, July 11 (7:05) | Margaritaville

Friday, July 12 (7:05) | Hambone Night

Saturday, July 13 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley presented by Matheson Gas

Friday, July 19 (7:05) | City Series presented by Red Robin

Saturday, July 20 (6:35) | Christmas in July presented by Matheson Gas

Sunday, July 21 (1:35) | Christmas in July

Tuesday, August 6 (7:05) | Wrestling Night

Wednesday, August 7 (7:05) | Festers Night presented by Service Electric

Friday, August 9 (7:05) | Scrapple Night presented by R&R Provisions

Saturday, August 10 (6:35) | Salute to Philly

Sunday, August 11 (1:35) | Football Day

Wednesday, August 21 (7:05) | Country Western Night presented by Giant

Friday, August 23 (7:05) | Paranormal Patrol Night

Saturday, August 24 (6:35) | TBA

Sunday, August 25 (1:35) | Old School Baseball and Sensory Friendly Day

Tuesday, August 27 (6:45) | Chris P. Bacon Night

Wednesday, August 28 (6:45) | Strike Out Cancer presented by Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute

Friday, August 30 (7:05) | Gender Reveal Night presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

Saturday, August 31 (6:35) | Bike Night

Sunday, September 1 (6:35) | Jeep Night

Tuesday, September 17 (6:45) | Haunt Night presented by Dorney Park

Thursday, September 19 (6:45) | TBA

Sunday, September 22 (1:05) | TBA presented by St. Luke's University Health Network

Copa de la Diversión Nights (6; 4 Coquis, 2 Mamajuana)

Sunday, April 14 (1:35) | Coquis

Sunday, April 28 (1:35) | Mamajuana

Wednesday, July 10 (7:05) | Coquis

Thursday, August 22 (7:05) | Mamajuana

Thursday, August 29 (6:45) | Coquis

Wednesday, September 18 (6:45) | Coquis

Themed Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle Nights (13)

Saturday, April 27 (6:35) | TBA Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Thursday, May 9 (6:45) | Scrub Jersey Auction

Friday, May 10 (7:05) | Star Wars Jersey Auction

Sunday, May 26 (6:35) | Memorial Day Cap Raffle

Friday, June 21 (7:05) | Marvel Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Thursday, July 3 (1:35/7:05) | Independence Day Cap Raffle

Saturday, July 13 (6:35) | Salute to Lehigh Valley Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Saturday, July 20 (6:35) | City Series Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle presented by Red Robin

Friday, August 9 (7:05) | Scrapple Jersey Auction

Saturday, August 10 (6:35) Salute to Philly Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Thursday, August 22 (7:05) | Mamajuana Jersey Auction & Cap Raffle

Wednesday, August 28 (6:45) | Strike Out Cancer Jersey Auction

Wednesday, September 18 (6:45) | Coquis Cap Raffle

*All promotions and dates subject to change*

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

