CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, Headline 106.5 WYRK Toyota Taste of Country

The location is Sahlen Field in Downtown Buffalo. The date is Friday, June 21st. It's the 106.5 WYRK Toyota Taste of Country: Always the best way to kick off Summer in Western New York.

WYRK have announced another exciting lineup this year starring the reigning CMA and ACM vocal group of the year: OLD DOMINION. With special guests Grand Ole Opry member JON PARDI, singer-songwriter CHRIS JANSON, and American Idol winner CHAYCE BECKHAM. All tickets will go on sale Thursday, January 18 at 10 am here on Bisons.com, at WYRK.com, and in person at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Tickets will go fast, so be sure to be ready Thursday morning at 10 am. WYRK will send out a direct link to buy tickets Thursday at 10 am on their Free 106.5 WYRK App.

