Jumbo Shrimp Split De Facto Twin Bill with Generals

April 7, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sterling pitching from Jacksonville helped the Jumbo Shrimp split a de facto doubleheader 2-1 and 2-0 with the Jackson Generals Sunday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Families enjoyed the first Baptist Health Sunday Family with free face painting, balloon animals, a pregame catch on the field, postgame kids run the bases and a visit from Paw Patrol's Skye and Chase.

Jacksonville (2-2) and Jackson (2-2) resumed Saturday's suspended game with the Generals ahead 1-0 and runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the first inning.

Rodrigo Vigil began the third with a bunt single. After a sacrifice bunt, back-to-back hits from Magneuris Sierra and Brian Miller plated Vigil to even up the tally at one.

An inning later, Justin Twine singled against Generals reliever Matt Peacock (0-1) with one out. Two batters later, Stone Garrett laced a double to left to push Jacksonville in front at 2-1.

Kolton Mahoney (1-0) fired 5.1 hitless innings of relief, fanning five against two walks. Jordan Milbrath tossed two shutout frames and Kyle Keller pitched the seventh for his first save.

Andy Young led off the finale with a home run to promptly put Jackson up 1-0. The Generals added to their lead when Jamie Westbrook's double scored Young, who reached base three times, in the third inning.

The Jackson pitching trio of Sam Lewis, Ryan Atkinson (1-0) and Kevin Ginkel, who earned his first save, combined to shut out the Jumbo Shrimp. Jacksonville stranded seven men and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Jumbo Shrimp starter Jordan Yamamoto (0-1) whiffed nine batters in five innings of two-run ball. Parker Bugg worked two scoreless frames of relief.

Sunday's winning raffle number of 1965759023 won a prize of $353.

Jacksonville hosts Jackson in Monday's 7:05 p.m. rubber match from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Cody Poteet (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Generals RHP Riley Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, www.jaxshrimp.com and TuneIn.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for a VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home with Jacksonville Sister Cities Association. VyStar Credit Union members can get a buy-one, get-one-free ticket special by showing their VyStar credit or debit card at the box office. On Halfway To Oktoberfest, the Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate great food, music and beer with half-price 16 oz. Yuengling, and the first 200 fans will receive a Jumbo Shrimp beer stein. Bracket Buster Monday means fans can bring in busted NCAA Tournament bracket to the Baseball Grounds box office in exchange for a free general admission ticket (reserved seat upgrade available) and hot dog voucher.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.