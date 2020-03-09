Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets Available Beginning March 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Single-game tickets for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11 for all 70 regular season home games from April 15 through September 7.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets at the 121 Financial Ballpark box office or by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. Beginning at noon on March 11, fans may also purchase single-game tickets online at www.jaxshrimp.com .

The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The box office is closed to incoming calls beginning two hours before gates open (three hours before game time) . During this time, the box office is open for in-person, walk-up sales.

Jumbo Shrimp ticket pricing is as follows:

General Admission $5 $7 Jacksonville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Trail Rated Territory & Bleachers

Military Reserved $5 $5 101-120 Must show military or veteran ID at Box Office

Reserved $9 $11 101-120

121 Financial Crustacean Corner $15 $17 121 Financial Crustacean Corner Swivel seat; in-seat wait service; includes one drink ticket (soda, beer, wine)

PNC Bank Home Plate Club $18 $20 PNC1-PNC4 Includes in-seat wait service

Wheelhouse Captain's Chairs $20 $22 Wheelhouse front row Includes $10 food & beverage credit to use in Wheelhouse

Group Picnics $23-$35 N/A 101-120, Group Areas Minimum 24 people; call (904) 358-2846 for reservations through an account representative

All fans have access to the Budweiser Tiki Terrace and Wheelhouse, two areas that were part of owner Ken Babby's more than $2 million invested in ballpark improvements since 2016. The improvements, along with the 121 Financial Crustacean Corner and suite renovations, were recognized in October 2016 by CREW Jacksonville with its inaugural Initiative IMPACT Award for significant contribution to the Northeast Florida region.

Full and partial season ticket packages - including the 70-game Full Season, 35-game Weekender, 22-game Fireworks+Plus, 15-game Fireworks and Flex Plans in sets of a dozen or half-dozen - are available now by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. Group outings, beginning at 24 people, are also available now for all 70 home games by calling (904) 358-2846.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 Home Opening Day is Wednesday, April 15 against the Biloxi Shuckers at 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call 904-358-2846 to secure yours today.

