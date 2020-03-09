Generals Release 2020 Promotional Schedule

JACKSON, TN - The Jackson Generals, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, unveiled the 2020 promotion schedule on Monday in anticipation of the 23rd season of professional baseball in the Hub City. The schedule includes 12 fireworks shows, 13 total giveaways, and specialty theme nights every day of the week. Single-game tickets for all 70 Generals home games, including the Southern League Home-Run Derby and All-Star Game, are now available online at jacksongeneralsbaseball.com or by calling 731-988-5299.

Back in 2020, are some of the fan-favorite daily promotions along with new weekday deals. Start your week off with all new specialty food and drink specials on Messy Monday and Twisted Tuesdays, which will feature a one-hour happy hour before the start of the game. On We're Not Worthy Wednesday, the Generals will honor all former and active military and first responders with free admission to the game. Catch a ballgame for just a buck with fan-affordable Dollar Thursday featuring $1 tickets, hotdogs, popcorn, soda, and beer, presented by Leaders Credit Union. Kick off the weekend with the all-new Family Funday Friday and the 4 for $40 ticket package which includes four general admission tickets to the game plus four meal vouchers. Mark you calendars for all 12 of the Generals Saturday nights featuring giveaways and postgame fireworks. The weekend wraps up with Sunday Signings as Generals players will be available to sign autographs and take photos at Fan Relations before the game, plus kids and parents can play catch on the field pre and post game.

Promotions are subject to change throughout the season. Season tickets, Flex Packs, and group outings are now on-sale and available for purchase by calling 731-988-5299 or by visiting the Jackson Generals front offices located at 4 Fun Place. The Generals home opener for the 2020 season is on April 15th at 6:05pm against the Birmingham Barons.

