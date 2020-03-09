Jumbo Shrimp Ballpark Job Fairs Set for March 14 & 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are building their team for another season of Affordable Family Fun at 121 Financial Ballpark. The club will hold a pair of job fairs for 2020 game day positions from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 14 and 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at the ballpark.

Interested applicants need only attend one of the job fairs, and will be asked to complete an employee application form. Applicants may bring a completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.

Parking for the events will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the main stadium gates at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 70 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball home games, additional stadium events and training. The ideal candidate is outgoing, enjoys being part of a team atmosphere and is ready to have FUN while providing top-notch customer service.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for the following positions:

GAME DAY TICKET SELLER/TICKET TAKER/WILL CALL: One of the first points of guest interaction, the game day ticket seller/ticket taker will staff a ticket window at the box office approximately one hour before the gates open for that night's game and work until the majority of the crowd has been served, approximately an hour after the game begins. 121 Financial Ballpark utilizes the Glitnir ticketing system, and the game day ticket seller will work in an efficient manner to meet fans' needs for ticket purchases, exchanges and upgrades at the ticket window. Ticket takers will be responsible for greeting guests at the gate and scanning them into the ballpark. Will Call will be responsible for distributing pre-purchased tickets.

KIDS ZONE ATTENDANT: The kids zone attendant will staff one of the multiple children's attractions at 121 Financial Ballpark. From the speed pitch to the giant inflatables and carnival-style games, the attendant is responsible for overseeing the safety of those in the area, as well as ensuring everyone is having FUN. Arrival time would be approximately one hour before gates open and end time would be dependent on crowd size.

MERCHANDISE STORE EMPLOYEE: From stocking and organizing the store prior to the gates opening on game day to assisting customers with their merchandise purchases, the merchandise store employee will provide top-notch customer service while maintaining organization and attention to detail. Additionally, the merchandise employee may also be operating satellite merchandise kiosks, as well as hawking smaller items in the stands. Arrival time would be approximately a half-hour before gates open, and end time would be dependent on crowd size but could be following the game on busier nights. Retail experience is a plus.

50/50 TICKET SELLER: Ticket sellers sell tickets to fans for the nightly 50/50 charitable raffle at Jumbo Shrimp home games. Sellers should comfortably handle large cash transactions and credit card machines, as well as the sale and distribution of 50/50 raffle tickets throughout their work shift. They work to engage fans and staff to spread awareness of the 50/50 raffle program. They solve problems quickly and efficiently and answer questions fans may have about the 50/50 raffle program. Ticket sellers are responsible for meeting and/or exceeding designated sales goals per game. Preferred candidates will be available to work a majority of the 70 home games, arriving 1.5 hours prior to game time.

FAN EXPERIENCE REPRESENTATIVES: The Jumbo Shrimp's most visible and helpful game day employee, the ideal Fan Experience Representative candidate is outgoing, knowledgeable about the ballpark and its rules and regulations, and enjoys interacting with people and having FUN. The Fan Experience Representatives will be located throughout the ballpark, including entry areas of the stadium. Fan Experience Representatives will also serve as friendly faces in many tasks including assisting fans to their seats, answering any questions guests may have, inspection of bags brought into the ballpark by guests and other tasks as needed. These staff members will also direct entry and exit of guests through areas within the ballpark. Arrival time would be approximately a half-hour before gates open for wiping down and preparing their seating section and last until at least the final out of the game, pending postgame activities.

GAME DAY CLEAN TEAM: Team members will work throughout the game keeping 121 Financial Ballpark clean. Responsibilities will include keeping the main concourse tidy, responding to spill calls, emptying trash receptacles throughout the game, keeping restrooms clean and stocked with paper products and soap and generally keeping the stadium presentable. Team members will generally arrive a half hour before the gates open and work through the end of the game, reporting to the stadium operations manager. Candidates may also be considered for non-game day work.

BAT BOY: Collecting bats from the field is the part you have probably seen at a game, but there is more to the job of a bat boy - from filling water jugs before the game to getting the dugouts prepared and any other duties as assigned by the clubhouse manager. All bat boys must be at least 16 years of age by Opening Day (April 4).

ID CHECKER: Fans consuming alcohol at Jumbo Shrimp games must first stop by an ID Check station to have their age verified and receive a wrist band from an ID Checker. ID Checkers will arrive at the ballpark a half-hour before gates open, and end time will be based on crowd size and no later than the seventh inning when alcohol sales end.

PROMOTIONS TEAM: Assist with on-field games and promotional activities and engage fans in a FUN manner.

BIRTHDAY PARTY HOST: The birthday party host will assist in all day-of executions of our birthday party packages at the ballpark. From working with our full-time staff members, to helping prepare the birthday area prior to guest arrival, to greeting and hosting the guests at the ballpark, to cleaning up once the party concludes, the ideal candidate will have an outgoing and upbeat personality with attention to detail and a priority on having FUN at the ballpark a must. The host will work based on birthday party bookings.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp's 2020 Home Opening Day is Wednesday, April 15 against the Biloxi Shuckers at 121 Financial Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call 904-358-2846 to secure yours today.

