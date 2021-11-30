Jumbo Shrimp Offer Holiday Packs for Gift-Giving Season

November 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are providing the perfect gift for the holiday season. Fans have the choice of two different holiday packs that feature undated ticket vouchers for the 2022 season, an adjustable Jumbo Shrimp cap and e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store.

The club's Holiday Packs begin at $157 and packages include:

ELF PACKAGE ($157)

12 undated field reserved (Section 101, 114-120) ticket vouchers

$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store

Free Jumbo Shrimp hat

SANTA PACKAGE ($193)

12 undated dugout reserved (Sections 102-113) ticket vouchers

$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store

Free Jumbo Shrimp hat

Fans can purchase Holiday Packs by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. In addition, the club's season tickets, mini-plans and group outings are on sale and can be reserved by calling the club. More information is available on www.jaxshrimp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from November 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.