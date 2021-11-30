Jumbo Shrimp Offer Holiday Packs for Gift-Giving Season
November 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are providing the perfect gift for the holiday season. Fans have the choice of two different holiday packs that feature undated ticket vouchers for the 2022 season, an adjustable Jumbo Shrimp cap and e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store.
The club's Holiday Packs begin at $157 and packages include:
ELF PACKAGE ($157)
12 undated field reserved (Section 101, 114-120) ticket vouchers
$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store
Free Jumbo Shrimp hat
SANTA PACKAGE ($193)
12 undated dugout reserved (Sections 102-113) ticket vouchers
$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store
Free Jumbo Shrimp hat
Fans can purchase Holiday Packs by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. In addition, the club's season tickets, mini-plans and group outings are on sale and can be reserved by calling the club. More information is available on www.jaxshrimp.com.
