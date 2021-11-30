12 Days of Deals Returns December 6th

November 30, 2021







DES MOINES, IA - It's the most wonderful time of the year and the Iowa Cubs are celebrating by giving you several unforgettable experiences at Principal Park! Purchase a Reserved Grandstand Flex Voucher Pack, which includes 10 vouchers, for just $100. Those vouchers can be redeemed online for Reserved Grandstand tickets to any 2022 game except for July 1-3, subject to availability, once single-game tickets go on sale for the 2022 season.

For 12 days, from December 6 through December 17, we will be offering a deal that will include a different experience or special item that will be offered with the purchase of a $100 voucher pack FOR THAT DAY ONLY. Deals will be available online from 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM for one day only, while supplies last.

View each deal below and save the date for your special day with the Iowa Cubs. Following a purchase, an Iowa Cubs staff member will contact fans to coordinate the event details. Click the date below to purchase a voucher.

Day 1: December 6th - Ceremonial First Pitch: With purchase of this package, one person can throw a ceremonial first pitch at any Iowa Cubs home game (except July 1-3) at Principal Park in 2022.

Day 2: December 7th - Betfred Left Field Lounge: With purchase of this package, you will receive five free drink tokens for the Betfred Sports Left Field Lounge at Principal Park. The tokens grant you access to the Lounge, as well as a free drink from the Lounge at any Iowa Cubs home game. *Must be 21 years of age to enter the Betfred Sports Lounge and access to the Lounge is subject to availability.

Day 3: December 8th - Play Ball Kid: With purchase of this package, a child 13 years or younger can go on the field to declare "Play Ball" before an Iowa Cubs home game.

Day 4: December 9th - Demonios Bobblehead: With purchase of this package, you guarantee yourself a free Demonios Bobblehead. Bobbleheads will be available for pick-up at the Principal Park front office Monday through Friday, from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. *Bobbleheads are available for pick-up only.

Day 5: December 10th - Behind the Scenes Tour of Principal Park: With purchase of this package, you, along with up to nine guests, will receive an exclusive tour including an inside look at some of the behind-the-scenes elements of Principal Park.

Day 6: December 11th - Radio Guest: With purchase of this package, you can be a guest on an Iowa Cubs home radio broadcast for a full half-inning! Join Iowa Cubs broadcaster Alex Cohen to talk about baseball, the Cubs and help call the game. The radio broadcast is live throughout the stadium, on the radio and MiLB.TV.

Day 7: December 12th - Hot Dog Gun: With purchase of this package, you receive the opportunity to shoot the Hot Dog Gun into the crowd between innings at an Iowa Cubs home game.

Day 8: December 13th - Junior PA Announcer: With purchase of this package, you can join the press box for an inning to call players coming up to bat over the PA system at an Iowa Cubs home game! *Must be 13 years or younger to be a Junior PA Announcer.

Day 9: December 14th - Manual Scoreboard Operator: With purchase of this package, you can work the manual scoreboard in right field for an inning during an Iowa Cubs home game!

Day 10: December 15th - Frank Thomas Autographed Baseball: With purchase of this package, you receive a free Frank Thomas autographed baseball! Baseballs may be picked up at the Principal Park front office beginning December 15th. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. *Baseballs are available for pick-up only.

Day 11: December 16th - Sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame": With purchase of this package, you and your group get to sing during the Seventh Inning Stretch at an Iowa Cubs home game! Groups can be up to 10 people and singing during the Seventh Inning Stretch is subject to availability.

Day 12: December 17th - Cubbie Bear Delivery: With purchase of this package, Cubbie Bear will make a delivery of one dozen frosted sugar cookies to your school, work, or home! Deliveries will begin in March and are restricted to within 20 miles of Principal Park. Deliveries must take place on a date without an Iowa Cubs home game, Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

*Each deal is only valid on the date associated with that deal, from 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM, and there will be a limited number of packages available each day for purchase, while supplies last. All experiences are subject to availability and are not available for home games on July 1st - 3rd. Purchasing fees will apply on voucher purchase and redemptions.

