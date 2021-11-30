Reds Announce Minor League Awards

November 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds announced during Thanksgiving break that the following Louisville Bats players have been named award-winners for the Reds' Minor League system for the 2021 season:

Player of the Year - Jose Barrero

Hitter of the Year - Alejo Lopez

Pitcher of the Year - Dauri Moreta

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Triple-A rookie Jose Barrero hit .306 with 23 extra-base hits, 38 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 45 total games with the Bats. He led the league in RBIs (34) from his debut until his first MLB promotion of 2021 (6/29-8/5) and capped his Bats tenure having gone hitless in back-to-back games just once, scoring or driving in a run in 58% of his games (26 of 45 games) and with 13 multi-hit efforts. Barrero hit 12 HR at shortstop to rank as the second-most in a single season by a Louisville shortstop since the team began its modern Triple-A affiliation (1998 after American Association folded). He trailed only Zack Cozart's 17 HR at SS in 2010. Barrero also earned a selection to the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, where he hammered a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning that traveled 426 feet and had an exit velocity of 104 MPH, and was named the Triple-A East Player of the Week on Aug. 2 (for period of 7/26-8/1).

HITTER OF THE YEAR:

Alejo Lopez began the 2021 season with Double-A Chattanooga, and after reaching base safely in each of his 25 games with the club to open the year, earned a promotion to Louisville on June 2. Lopez entered the Bats game as a pinch hitter on June 2 vs. St. Paul and singled on his first pitch to extend his on-base streak en route capping his on-base streak at each of first 27 games to open the 2021 campaign. Lopez led all of the Minors in base hits (72 in 49 games) before earning his first MLB promotion on June 28. Similiar to his Triple-A debut, Lopez entered his debut as a pinch hitter and recorded his first MLB hit on his first pitch via a single off Bailey Falter on June 28 vs. PHI.

PITCHER OF THE YEAR:

Dauri Moreta began his Triple-A career with 22 consecutive appearances with no earned runs, ranking as the third-longest streak in all of Minor League Baseball in 2021. Since 2005 (MLBAM data era), Moreta's streak ranks as the longest in a single season for any Bats pitcher and the second-longest overall for the Bats behind only Jumbo Diaz, who pitched 31 straight games with 0 ER from June 10, 2015 - June 14, 2016 (34.2ip). Also since 2005, Moreta became one of only two pitchers in Triple-A East/International League to begin his Triple-A career with 22+ appearances with no earned runs; The only other pitcher to accomplish that feat was Stephen Nogosek with SYR in 2019 (23 games). Overall, Moreta tossed 24.2 innings with seven saves, a 0.65 WHIP, .138 average against and 20 strikeouts to four walks during his 22-game streak.

Moreta capped his 2021 Minor League season having allowed earned runs in just five of his 42 appearances.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from November 30, 2021

Reds Announce Minor League Awards - Louisville Bats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.