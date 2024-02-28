Jumbo Shrimp Announce Transformational Renovations to 121 Financial Ballpark

February 28, 2024 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp proudly announced Project NEXT in a press conference on Wednesday, the club's plan for the $31.8 million publicly-funded renovation plan to 121 Financial Ballpark.

"This is a generational moment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, our city, fans and community partners," said Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby. "Project NEXT is a journey that will take us through the most substantive renovations since our ballpark was born in 2003. We are excited to usher in this next chapter for this remarkable facility, to meet the demands of both baseball fans and the community. Thank you to our partners, the City of Jacksonville, the mayor's office, City Council and ASM Global. With your trust in us, we are excited to deliver upon this vision."

Project NEXT is the first major renovation to 121 Financial Ballpark since its opening in 2003. While aiming to meet MLB requirements, Project NEXT also aims to reinvent the Crustacean Nation fan experience.

"We're so fortunate to have the Jumbo Shrimp, the city's longest continually-operating professional sports franchise, here in Jacksonville," said Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan. "The team's focus on the community and utilization of the ballpark for a wide variety of events, all while keeping ticket and concession prices affordable, exemplifies the Jumbo Shrimp's dedication to their fans and city of Jacksonville. They've become part of the fabric of our community.

"The renovations to the ballpark will be transformational. These updates will reestablish this facility as one of the very best in the nation. They will also pave the way for all of the development on the horizon in and around the city's sports and entertainment district. We're proud to have the Jumbo Shrimp in downtown Jacksonville and we continue to be impressed with their commitment to innovation, creativity and providing a range of opportunities and activities for all of the citizens of Jacksonville."

In 2024, fans will get to experience the beginning phases of Project NEXT at 121 Financial Ballpark: a brand-new videoboard nearly 20 percent larger in size, new ribbon boards and new concourse fans.

The long-term vision of Project NEXT also includes the creation of an enhanced club space behind home plate, a brand-new front porch and center field plaza to welcome fans like never before. In right field, Project NEXT plans a multi-level building making the Jumbo Shrimp VyStar Credit Union Souvenir Store accessible on the street level, and on the concourse level, an incredible space that will be downtown Jacksonville's newest spot for banquets and meetings.

The Jumbo Shrimp are incredibly honored and proud to be working with the Canopy Team and Janet Marie Smith. Her impressive credentials include design work of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Fenway Park renovations and many others.

"The planned improvements to 121 Financial Ballpark will build upon a successful tradition of accessible entertainment for families in Jacksonville," said Smith. "By providing new spaces for fans, different food and beverage options, and opportunities to watch the game in exciting and innovative ways, the Jumbo Shrimp and the City of Jacksonville are ensuring a long and positive future for baseball in the Bold City."

