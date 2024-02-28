Tides Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

February 28, 2024 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced the 2024 promotional schedule. Individual game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 4 at 10 am, with fans able to purchase tickets in person at the Harbor Park Box Office, online at NorfolkTides.com or TicketMaster.com.

The 2024 promotional schedule features thirteen postgame fireworks shows and eleven 12:05 Business Special matinees for every Thursday home game. Traditional favorites include Bark in the Park (April 14, May 28, June 11, July 1, August 25, September 22), Turn-Back-The-Clock Night (June 25, August 20), Copa de la Diversión nights (May 31, June 30, September 20), Star Wars Night (July 27), Armed Forces Night (May 18), Marine Corps Night (June 15), Coast Guard Night (August 4), Navy Night (August 10) and Air Force Night (September 6). Also returning to the promotional schedule are Pride Night (June 12), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Game (August 23), Negro League Tribute Night (June 28), the Norfolk Squeezers (July 20), Princess Night (July 28), and Filipino American Heritage Night (August 24).

New to the promotional schedule this season is Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny (March 31), plus two special themed nights announced at a later date. Kenny Magner Night (April 12) will celebrate the 50-year career of the Tides head groundskeeper. Fans can take home giveaways like a Jackson Holliday Bobblehead (September 6), a Triple-A National Champions Snow Globe (July 19), Triple-A National Champion Replica Ring (August 9), Tides Blackout Baseball Cap (August 23), Special Tides Youth Jersey (July 26), and three packs of baseball cards (August 6, August 21, September 3).

Also returning to the promotional schedule in 2024 are Wine Down Wednesdays and the Pregame Party on Fridays and Saturdays. Each Tuesday in April, May and September will be $2, featuring $2 Beer and $2 Popcorn. Kids can also run the bases at Harbor Park after every game, weather permitting. Additional promotions will be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Single game tickets start at $16 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

Norfolk opens the 2024 regular season at home on Friday, March 29 with a 6:35 game vs. Durham; kicking off a 150-game season. Individual game tickets will go on sale on March 4 at 10 am. Fans can purchase 2024 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.