2024 Bats Single Game Tickets on Sale Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced single game tickets for the 2024 season are set to go on sale this Friday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m. Friday marks the first chance for the general public to secure individual tickets for the Bats' promo-packed schedule.

With reserved seating starting as low as $12, taking in a Bats game remains one of the most affordable and family-friendly entertainment experiences in the city of Louisville.

The 2024 season boasts familiar season-long promotions such as $2 Menu Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays ™ ($2 beer), and Kids Day Sundays as well as fan favorite theme nights like Star Wars Night, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond, Copa de la Diversion, Dog Nights, Mint Juleps and the return of the Riverbats. Also, 2024 will see the first ever drone show at Louisville Slugger Field.

Additionally, the Bats will celebrate 25 years of Louisville Slugger Field throughout the 2024 season, including a number of throwback promotions and features. Fans can expect numerous alternate identities and fireworks shows as well as three exclusive gifts, including Muhammad Ali and Elly De La Cruz bobbleheads (available to fans with season ticket packages of five games and up).

Louisville will kick off the 2024 slate at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, March 29 at 7:15 p.m. E.T. vs. the Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the spirit of celebrating 25 years of the ballpark, the night will feature a $1 beer happy hour from 6:00-9:00 p.m. along with an appearance by the Louisville-based entertainment group, the ZOOperstars! The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free 2024 magnet schedule and the night will also feature a special fish fry (special group pricing available here). The first postgame fireworks show of the 2024 season will cap the night.

Single game tickets for Opening Night and each of the Bats' 75 home games can be purchased at batsbaseball.com or by calling the Bats' Ticket Office at (502) 212-2287.

