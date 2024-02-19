Jumbo Shrimp 2024 Season Highlighted by Fireworks, Giveaways, Signature Promotions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Affordable Family Fun is returning to 121 Financial Ballpark for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS, which begins with Opening Night at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 29, as the club revealed its promotional schedule on Monday.

Over the span of 75 fun-filled home dates, the Jumbo Shrimp have planned 23 fireworks dates, 14 giveaways, five free Military Appreciation Nights and five Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days (plus one Cat Day). The club also has built in special holiday promotions around Easter (March 31) with an outfield egg hunt and Father's Day (June 18) with a special catch on the field, brunch and photo opportunity.

Keeping the team's annual tradition of celebrating random holidays in July, the Jumbo Shrimp are proud to present 4th of July in July, to be celebrated on July 19. The 2024 promotional lineup also has theme nights ranging from Snow Day (April 12), which features an in-game drop of 1,000 "snowballs" from the Haskell suite level, Quoth The Rave(n)... give me more (April 19), a ballpark rave with glowsticks and flashing LED lights after each inning, Classical Music Night (May 17) with a live fireworks soundtrack and Ginger Reveal Night (August 1), when, if you have ever wanted to be a redhead, the Jumbo Shrimp will dye your hair red at the game and reveal you to the crowd.

"The Jumbo Shrimp 2024 promotional calendar was produced with our core values of Affordable Family Fun at the top of mind for Crustacean Nation, which continues to proudly support our team," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We have added new theme nights and entertainment for fans of all ages while maintaining our popular promotions like fireworks shows and giveaways. We cannot wait for Opening Day on March 29."

With tickets starting at $5 and a $2 hot dog available every game, the Jumbo Shrimp are always affordable. The club's family fun is reflected in each of their weekly specials:

Good is Everywhere Wednesdays: Organizations can raise funds and awareness through ticket sales and promotions.

Coors Light Thirsty Thursdays: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz.) and $3 (24 oz.) draft beer at select areas of the ballpark.

Friday Night Fireworks, Red Shirt Fridays and Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Each Friday home game in 2023 features a special postgame Friday Night Fireworks show. The Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity. Additionally, fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite and $1 off all other craft beers at select areas in the ballpark for Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite.

Giveaway Saturdays: The first seven Saturdays (through June) will feature postgame fireworks. The first 2,000 fans through the gates each Saturday will receive a free giveaway item. Gates open each Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for 6:35 p.m. games. The items include:

Saturday Giveaway (first 2,000 fans) Presented By

March 29 (Fri.) Magnet Schedule (first 3,000 fans)

March 30 T-Shirt 121 Financial Credit Union & Atlantic Self Storage

April 13 Jumbo Shrimp Pajama Pants 121 Financial Credit Union & First Watch

April 20 Jumbo Shrimp Hockey Jersey Ascension St. Vincent's

May 4 Jumbo Shrimp Reversible Bucket Hat

May 18 Jazz Chisholm Bobblehead 121 Financial Credit Union & River Point Behavioral Health

June 1 Hip-hop T-shirt 121 Financial Credit Union & Arlington Toyota

June 15 Jax Red Caps Hat Florida Blue

June 29 Jumbo Shrimp Ball Cap Maxwell House

July 3 (Wed.) 4th of July Hat Nimnicht Family of Dealerships

July 20 Hawaiian Shirt Swisher

August 3 Back-To-School Water Bottle Baptist Health

August 17 Triassic Park II T-shirt

August 31 Crossbody Bag Darley's Plumbing

September 21 Scampi Mascot Plushie 121 Financial Credit Union & FIS

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNdays: Fans are welcome to head out to the outfield for a pregame catch on the field, and kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary pregame face painting and balloon animals.

In addition to their weekly specials, the Jumbo Shrimp will continue to offer active military and veterans $7 field reserved and $10 dugout reserved tickets to every home game. The team will also host five Military Appreciation Nights (Sunday, April 21; Thursday, May 30; Monday, July 1; Sunday, August 4), when active military and veterans and their dependents receive free tickets in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Dogs are admitted for free with a paying human companion on Forever Vets Canines and Crustaceans Dog Days, which include five dates throughout the regular season (Sunday, April 21; Tuesday, May 14; Wednesday, June 12; Tuesday, July 30; Wednesday, September 18). The Jumbo Shrimp will also hold a Purr in the Park on Tuesday, May 28, on which cats are admitted for free with a paying human companion.

More details and a complete listing of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2024 promotional schedule is available on www.jaxshrimp.com.

Season tickets, mini plans and group outings for the 2024 season presented by FIS are on sale now. Visit www.jaxshrimp.com or call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 for more information.

