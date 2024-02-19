2024 Charlotte Knights Promo Guide

February 19, 2024 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







Ahhhh, the smell of freshly cut grass, the savory taste of salty buttered popcorn melting onto your tongue, an ice-cold beer in your hands, and the sound of a baseball cracking off the bat. Can it just be baseball season already?

All of these things are the core of what makes America's pastime so special to watch, and we're happy to bring these essential baseball elements to each and every game, but we do realize there's way more to a game experience than just the actual game.

Sure, each baseball team has their own unique way of doing things, but what makes the Charlotte Knights way stand out above the rest?

Well, outside of our incredible skyline view, limitless food options, drink specials, fireworks shows, extravagant themes, and more... (hold on, let us take a breath) we've just released our 2024 promotions calendar that is without a doubt our most creative, fun-filled, and out-of-the-box we've ever had in franchise history.

So yeah, we bring the baseball, but we bring a lot more to the table too.

Need a guide? Want to picture yourself at Truist Field enjoying one (or a few of) our jam-packed, innovative, and entertaining promotional theme nights? Well, look no further as we present to you the 2024 Charlotte Knights Promo Guide, and don't forget, Opening Night together with Truist is set for Tuesday, April 2nd! Individual-game tickets are on sale NOW, so get them here!

GIVEAWAYS AND CELEB APPEARANCES:

Let's start off with the juicy stuff. Celebs and free things? Sign us up!

We have 13 FREE things to give away this season (so far... who knows? We might even announce more), so just call us the gift that keeps on giving! Here are the dates you must mark down so you don't miss out on any of our giveaways!

Rally Towel Giveaway (Opening Night together with Truist: Tuesday, April 2nd)

Sitcom-Themed T-Shirt Giveaway (Scranton Night presented by FSI Office: Thursday, April 18th)

LED Bracelet Giveaway (Knights Version: Friday, May 3rd)

Knights Belt Bag Giveaway (Who's that Gurl Night, Thursday, May 16th)

Pink Knights Baseball Giveaway presented by Charlotte Radiology (Pink Knights Night: Friday, May 17th)

Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway (Caballeros de Charlotte Night presented by the Compass Group: Wednesday, June 5th)

Knights-Themed Carnival Posters Giveaway (Carnival Night: Friday, June 7th)

Detective Homer Bobblehead Giveaway (Mystery on Mint Night: Thursday, June 20th)

Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital Youth Jersey Giveaway (Saturday, June 22nd)

Witches and Wizards Night Scarves Giveaway (Witches and Wizards Night: Friday, July 12th)

Snow Globe Giveaway (Christmas in July: Saturday, July 13th)

Youth Hat Giveaway (Dino Day: Sunday, August 4th)

HBCU Night Baseball Giveaway together by Truist (HBCU Night: Friday, August 30th)

And now for the celebrity appearances:

Steve Agee, actor, joining us on Thursday, May 16th on Who's that Gurl Night (VIP meet and greet tickets available)

Johnny Damon, former MLB outfielder, joining us on Tuesday, May 28th vs. Worcester Red Sox (VIP meet and greet tickets coming soon)

Charles Esten, actor and singer, joining us on Thursday, May 30th for OBX Night (VIP meet and greet tickets available)

Brady Anderson, former MLB outfielder, joining us on Thursday, August 1st (VIP meet and greet tickets coming soon)

Bartolo Colón: Former MLB pitcher, joining us Friday, August 16th (VIP meet and greet tickets coming soon)

BARK IN THE BALLPARK:

We'll provide the beer for you and the water for the pup. No seriously, there's a reason why Bark in the Ballpark is such a hit year after year, and it's because there's really no better place to take your dog than the baseball field!

Some pups sport a Knights bandana, others meet new furry friends, and there's plenty of places to play on our back berm by the scoreboard. So come let your pooch enjoy a day on the town while you enjoy it too! Plus, this year Bark in the Ballpark is presented by a new sponsor, Obedient K9 Academy!

THURSDAY, APRIL 4TH @ 7:04 P.M. (plus, dollar hot dog night!)

TUESDAY, APRIL 30TH @ 6:05 P.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 1ST @ 1:05 P.M.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31ST 7:04 P.M.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28TH @ 6:35 P.M.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10TH @ 6:35 P.M.

SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAY (ft. Character Sunday's and Kids Run the Bases)

Walk through the gates of Truist Field during any Sunday home game this season and you'll feel like you're at Disney World sans the expensive food and crazy crowds.

Watch as your kids light up with joy, discovering and meeting their favorite characters, taking photos, running the bases post-game where the big leaguers do, and making unforgettable memories that will bring not only a spark of fun to those seemingly slow days of summer, but are an affordable and unique experience for all to enjoy.

Here's the rundown on Sunday Family Funday's:

SUNDAY, APRIL 7TH @ 1:05 PM: DOLLS AT THE DIAMOND

Life in the dream house?! Or life at the field of dreams? Either way, we're taking this pink party to the next level!

SUNDAY, APRIL 21ST @ 1:05 PM: HOMER'S BIRTHDAY (special ticket link here)

And you're all invited!!! Featuring some of your favorite NC sports mascots, come partyyyyy with us!

SUNDAY, MAY 5TH @ 1:05 PM: CABALLEROS DE CHARLOTTE presented by Compass Group

The Miracle Sister and Flower Sister will be in attendance as we celebrate Copa De La Diversion wearing our Charlotte Caballeros jerseys and honoring Latin culture!

SUNDAY, MAY 19TH @ 1:05 PM: ZOOPERSTARS

All of your favorite inflatable zoo animals will be here to entertain, as we we welcome the nationally-known Zooperstars to Truist Field!

SUNDAY, JUNE 2ND @ 1:05 PM: PIRATE DAY

Yoho yoho a Pirates life for the Knights!!

SUNDAY JUNE 9TH @ 5:05 PM: SUNDAY FAMILY FUN DAY

Little Knights and Little Leaguers, it's all about you on June 9th! It's Sunday Family Funday Sunday presented by Sunbelt Rentals

SUNDAY, JUNE 23RD @ 6:05 PM: PRINCESS DAY

All of your favorite princesses are traveling to the Queen City just to meet you! Plus, we will have an exclusive meet-and-greet tea party before the game!

SUNDAY, JULY 14TH @ 5:05 PM: CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Ho! Ho! Ho! Check-in halfway to Christmas to make sure you are on the nice list with Santa and Mrs. Claus!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4TH @ 5:05 PM: DINO DAY

Animatronic Dinosaurs will roam the concourse, amazing kids and adults of all ages as we take it back a few centuries during this fan-favorite promotion!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST @ 6:05 PM: VILLAINS NIGHT

For every princess, there's a villain! Meet them at our Villains Night in September!

WHAT'S NEW?!

Well, a lot to be honest. Each year we push the envelope and bring new, creative ideas to the table that we think will be a hit with our fans, so below let us take you inside of what we expect to be a few theme nights with some sought after tickets.

(KNIGHTS VERSION) (Friday, May 3rd): Is happening and no, we can't calm down. Some could say we are in our trendy era, but we've had this in our plans for a while. And will this feel like a baseball game or a concert, who knows? But, we hope you'll sing along with us to all the tunes you know and love as you rock your LED light up bracelet giveaway we will be handing out to fans as they enter the ballpark. We won't be the anti-hero on Friday, May 3rd... See you there... and please be Swift about getting your tickets!

Oh, did we mention there's an inflatable night club? You can go ahead and get your tickets for that here.

MYSTERY ON MINT (Thursday, June 20th): Murder mystery at the ballpark? You heard that right! Plus, Detective Homer the Dragon bobbleheads will be given away! Did I mention there will be themed cocktails too? Elevate your night out and bring it to the ballpark on June 20th.

MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT (Saturday, August 31st): We will be looking for our lost shaker of salt on Saturday, August 31st! Margarita's, post-game fireworks, and good times at the ballpark? Yeah, go ahead and buy your tickets now.

RENAISSANCE NIGHT (Friday, August 2nd): Friday, August 2nd we are throwing it back to the Renaissance era... perfectly suit for a team called the Knights! Join us in our Uptown castle (ballpark) to visit with Renaissance characters, and enjoy post-game fireworks, too! Ed's Medieval Knights will be in attendance bringing dragons, unicorns, and more!

CARNIVAL NIGHT (Friday, June 7th): Plus Knights-themed carnival posters as a giveaway on Friday, June 7th. Again, we're giving you a three-for-one special here. Carnival games, fun activities, and baseball all at one place!

WHAT'S RETURNING?!

Well, we don't want to brag, but we've had a lot of promo success over the years, which is why we always bring back fan-favorites year after year to our promotions calendar.

We see you, we notice the things we do that move the needle, that bring y'all joy! Our top priority is bringing smiles, good times, good food, good drinks, and great memories to our fans. We think these returning promos will help do just that (ps. these aren't our only returners... just a few highlights!)

STAR WARS NIGHT (Saturday, May 4th): There's a reason why this game sells out every year... but this year it's on May 4th so we get extra brownie points for that... Mark this special date down and we'll see you there! (Lightsabers encouraged btw.)

WITCHES AND WIZARDS NIGHT (Friday, July 12th): Sorting hats, gaudy decor, wands, scarf giveaways and more?! No longer will you just be in Charlotte, but in the magical wizarding universe of Truist Field. This game was packed last season, so you know we're bringing it back.

BARK IN THE BALLPARK: It's always a PAWTY with our furry friends in the house! All the dates for Bark in the Ballpark are listed above! Water provided and good times guaranteed!

NEGRO LEAGUES TRIBUTE (Saturday, April 6th): Featuring our Charlotte Black Hornets jerseys, this is always one of our most favorite games of the season, as we pay tribute to former Negro Leagues baseball players who paved the way for equality and inclusion in our sport.

SCRANTON NIGHT (Thursday, April 18th): Celebrating a classic sitcom with a t-shirt giveaway! All the trivia, games, and fun is coming your way live at the ballpark! Maybe even bring your co-workers for a night out from the actual office! Plus, we've got a t-shirt giveaway too!

WHAT GAMES SHOULD I BRING THE KIDS TO?!

Well, every game if you really want to know. Seriously, we have family-friendly fun at every single Knights game on the schedule, but if you must know, here are a few family favs of ours from our promo calendar this season!

CHRISTMAS IN JULY (Saturday and Sunday July 13th and 14th): Check in with Santa and see where you sit on the nice list! Plus a snow globe giveaway, yes please!

HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN (Friday, May 31st): Spooky season starts early at Truist Field! Trick-or-treat your way right into our ballpark and maybe even dress up! It's never too soon for some Halloween festivities!

DINO DAY (Sunday, August 4th): Upon walking into Truist Field, you won't feel like it's 2024 anymore! Animatronic dinosaur's, decor, games, prizes and more will highlight this fan favorite day!

PRINCESS DAY (Sunday, June 23rd): All of your favorite princess will join us at the ball... uh... we mean ballpark for a special afternoon of royal fun! We are also hosting a special VIP Princess Tea Party!

VILLAINS NIGHT (Sunday, September 1st): Well, we are bringing the princesses out, so we've gotta have the villains too, right?! Catch them here on September 1st, 2024!

VIDEO GAME NIGHT (Friday, June 21st): Our entire concourse will be stacked with new and old video game favorites!

DAY GAME SPECIALS (Wednesday games on April 17th, May 1st, July 10th): Space Day, Sea Day, and Aviation Day in that order! Come to the ballpark and a learn a little something too. Plus, we've got a special ticket price just for these games!

FIREWORKS FUN!

Why wait for the Fourth of July to watch fireworks when you can watch them at Truist Field all season long (yes, SkyShow will be back here on July 4th BTW!!)

There's nothing that compares to the glistening Charlotte skyline at night showcasing bursts of bright, sparkling, colorful fireworks. The only thing that might be better is the priceless smiles from kids and adults alike that we see every time we light up the sky. Luckily for you, we have the most fireworks shows EVER in Knights history this season, coming in at a whopping 24. Plus, they'll all be themed to the different promotional night's we have scheduled!

Here are the 2024 fireworks dates:

April (3)

Tuesday, April 2: Opening Night together with Truist

Friday, April 5: Family Game Night

Friday, April 19: Proceeds benefitting Make-A-Wish

May (3)

Friday, May 3: (Knights Version)

Friday, May 17: Pink Knights presented by Charlotte Radiology

Friday, May 31: Halfway to Halloween

June (4)

Friday, June 7: Carnival Night

Saturday, June 8: VS. Cancer with proceeds benefitting the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation presented by Great Clips

Friday, June 21: Video Game Night

Saturday, June 22: Proceeds benefitting Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital with LCH Youth Jersey giveaway

July (5)

Thursday, July 4: SkyShow presented by WBT and Truist

Friday, July 5: Military Appreciation presented by Titos

Saturday, July 6: Military Appreciation presented by Titos

Friday, July 12: Witches and Wizards Night

Saturday, July 13: Christmas in July

August (6)

Friday, August 2: Renaissance Night

Saturday, August 3: Strike Out the Stigma presented by Charlotte Area Treatment Centers

Friday, August 16: Caballeros de Charlotte presented by Compass Group

Saturday, August 17: Defenders of the Diamond

Friday, August 30: HBCU Night together with Truist

Saturday, August 31: Margaritaville Night

September (3)

Sunday, September 1: Villains Night

Friday, September 13: Fan Appreciation Week

Saturday, September 14: Fan Appreciation benefitting Congregations for Kids presented by Riverstone Logistics

SERIES (not including Bark in the Ballpark and Sunday Family Funday):

Streaming series:

Thursday, April 18th: Scranton Night

Thursday, May 16th: Who's that Gurl Night with celebrity guest appearance by Steve Agee

Thursday, May 30th: OBX Night with celebrity guest appearance by Charles Esten

Thursday, July 11th: Upside Down Night

Day Game Series:

Wednesday, April 17th: Space Day

Wednesday, May 1st: Sea Day

Wednesday, July 10th: Aviation Day

Black Hornets Series:

Saturday, April 6th: Negro Leagues Tribute

Tuesday, April 16th: Jackie Robinson Day

Wednesday, June 19th

Caballeros de Charlotte presented by The Compass Group

Sunday, May 5th: Caballeros de Charlotte

Wednesday, June 5th: Caballeros de Charlotte

Friday, August 16th: Caballeros de Charlotte with celebrity guest appearance by Bartolo Colón

#TBT: with specialty jerseys, discounted prices, and throwback music!

Thursday, August 1st with celebrity guest appearance by Brady Andersen

Thursday, August 15th

Thursday, August 29th

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT

A huge part of what we do here at the Charlotte Knights centers on community and giving back, so look below to see when we are giving back to the community in 2024. Just keep in mind, we do something community-based almost every game, so check out our "Community" tab at CharlotteKnights.com for more info.

Friday, April 19th: Make-A-Wish

Friday, May 17th: Pink Knights

Saturday, June 8th: VS. Cancer and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Saturday, June 22: Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital

Saturday, August 3rd: Strike Out the Stigma Charlotte Area Treatment Centers

Friday, September 13th: Strike Out Alzheimer's

SPECALITY JERSEYS

Here's the details on all the specialty, throwback, and unique jerseys we will be wearing this season!

CLT jersey: Every Sunday this season!

Charlotte Black Hornets jersey: Will be worn on Negro Leagues Tribute Night on April 6th, June 19th, and on HBCU Night on August 30th

Caballeros de Charlotte jersey: Slated for May 5th, June 5th, and August 16th

Charlotte O's: Scheduled for August 1st on Throwback Thursday!

Military jerseys: July 4th, 5th, and 6th

Levine Children's Hospital jersey: On June 22nd with a children's replica LCH jersey giveaway!

Marvel jersey: To be worn on August 17th

1993 Championship jersey: August 29th on Throwback Thursday!

Uptown Knights jersey: September 13th

Star Wars jerseys: Always a fan favorite coming back May 4th!

Pink Knights jerseys: Scheduled for May 17th

"Wait, Who Are These Guys?" Night (with special jersey to be announced on 3/27): Set for Wednesday, May 15th

SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?!

Single game tickets are on sale now here, and our full promo calendar can be viewed here. It's our most jam-packed season yet, so we'll see you at the ballpark!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.