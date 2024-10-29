Knights Reveal Home Game Times & 19 Fireworks Dates for 2025 Season

International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights will open the 2025 season at Truist Field on Friday, March 28 against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves). The team's 11th season at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte will be celebrated with the first of 19 thrilling fireworks shows for fans in the Queen City to enjoy.

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS TRADITION CONTINUES AT TRUIST FIELD

Fireworks at Truist Field on Friday nights have become a staple in Uptown Charlotte for over a decade. Back by popular demand, Truist Field will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline with post-game fireworks at all 12 Friday night home games in 2025. In addition, fireworks will also follow select Saturday night games in May (May 3), June (June 21), August (August 2 & August 16) and September (September 6). The team will also host thrilling post-game fireworks shows on Sunday, May 25 and Thursday, July 3.

FIRST PITCH AT 7:04 PM IN THE 704 AREA CODE CONTINUES

The Knights will continue to honor Charlotte's 704 area code with 30 of the team's 75 home dates set for a 7:04 p.m. first pitch. Introduced in 2022 -- and back in 2025 -- the Knights will once again play some weekday home games at 6:35p.m. (seven Tuesdays and seven Wednesdays). The first 6:35 p.m. game of the season will take place on Tuesday, April 1 against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles). The team will also play two 6:05 p.m. games on Thursday, May 1 versus Norfolk and Tuesday, May 6 against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals).

TWO WEEKDAY MORNING GAMES & EIGHT WEEKEND DAY GAMES SET FOR 2025 SEASON

The Knights will host two 11:05 a.m. weekday morning games (Friday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 7), two 12:05 p.m. Saturday games (Saturday, May 10 and Saturday, June 7) and six 1:05 p.m. Sunday games (April 30, April 6, April 20, May 4, May 11, June 8) in 2025.

SEASON MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE NOW

Season memberships for the 2025 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com. A full schedule with home game times can also be found online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

