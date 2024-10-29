Glow Light Show Returns to Coolray Field for Holiday Season

October 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







Baseball season might be over, but the holiday season is right around the corner. Glow Light Show returns to Coolray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers, next month.

The area's most popular drive through light show debuts Friday, Nov. 15 and runs nightly through Sunday, Dec. 29, including holidays. The dazzling display of sights & sounds showcases over one million Christmas LED lights while you stay comfortable in your car.

Time slotted tickets allow for admission to the show for a reserved time and only require one ticket per vehicle, proving to be the area's most budget-friendly seasonal event. The optional Flex ticket allows for rescheduling for busy families during a hectic holiday season.

The all-new Season Pass is now available for purchase. Vehicle and license plate registration is required upon check-out and allows for unlimited drives through the light show for the duration of the season. This cost-effective option pays for itself in two drives through the light show. A limited amount of Season Passes is being offered through the beginning of the season. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Glow Light Show.

