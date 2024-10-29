2025 Bats Game Times Released, Baseball Returns to Thunder Over Louisville

October 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Today, the Louisville Bats have unveiled game times for the 2025 season, the 25th season of Bats Baseball at Louisville Slugger Field, with the home opener scheduled for Friday, March 28 at 7:05 p.m.

In addition, the team is pleased to announce that Bats baseball will return to Thunder Over Louisville with a special 2:05 p.m. matchup against the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday, April 12 at Louisville Slugger Field. The Thunder Over Louisville game returns after the Bats were on the road for Thunder in 2024. The 2:05 p.m. game will be followed by a concert on the field, fireworks, and so much more fun. Full details on Thunder Over Louisville will be released in the future.

The Bats' 2025 International League season runs from March 28 through September 21 and will feature 75 home games at Louisville Slugger Field and 75 road games against the Bats' rivals. For the Bats' 75 home games, many game times are similar to what they were during the 2024 season.

The season begins on Friday, March 28 with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Memphis Redbirds. That will be followed with a special Kids Opening Day game on Saturday, March 29 at 2:05 p.m. The three-game season-opening homestand concludes with a 1:05 p.m. matchup on Sunday, March 30.

For the duration of the season, most Tuesday and Thursday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m., with a few exceptions. However, day games will be popular in 2025, as eight of the 12 Wednesday games at Louisville Slugger Field are scheduled for either 11:05 a.m. or 12:05 p.m., as specials will be available for education and camp groups as well as businesspeople. As a result, the Tuesday night games on April 22 and May 6 will start at 6:05 p.m. to accommodate the morning start time the next day.

Friday and Saturday night games will mainly be at 7:15 p.m., with the exceptions of the first Saturday, March 29 and Thunder Over Louisville on April 12. Sunday day games also return at 1:05 p.m., with the only Sunday night game occurring on Labor Day eve at 6:05 p.m. on August 31 against the Columbus Clippers.

Big home games for the Bats in 2025 include a Mother's Day matchup against Omaha on Sunday, May 11, a Memorial Day weekend showdown against Gwinnett wrapping up on Sunday, May 25 at 1:05 p.m., an Independence Day eve celebration on Thursday, July 3 at 7:05 p.m., and the Bats end the season at home against Nashville on Sunday, September 21 at 1:05 p.m.

Bats ticket plans for the 2025 season including full season plans, half season plans, and 10-game packages will soon be available for purchase.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.