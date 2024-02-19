2024 Celeb Series Revealed, Full Promo Calendar Now Available

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Collectible giveaways, 24 fireworks shows, thrilling theme nights and five notable celebrity appearances highlight the 2024 Charlotte Knights promotional schedule. The entire schedule can now be found exclusively at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE

Single-game tickets for all 75 home games this season at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office, online at CharlotteKnights.com and by phone at 704-274-8282. Season membership plans, as well as partial plans, are also available now.

CELEB SERIES REVEALED

As part of today's promotional schedule online reveal, the Knights announced the team's annual Celeb Series, which features three former Major League Baseball players and two recognizable actors. This season, the Knights will welcome former Major League Baseball All-Stars Bartolo ColÏn, Johnny Damon and Brady Anderson. In addition, the Knights will welcome actors Charles Esten and Steve Agee to the Queen City for special celebrity appearances.

STEVE AGEE - Thursday, May 16

Agee, a recognizable actor, musician, writer and comedian, will bring his talents to Truist Field on Thursday, May 16 to meet fans and sign autographs. On that evening, the Knights will host the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) in a 6:35 p.m. game. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans through the gates that evening will receive a Belt Bag giveaway. Agee, who played Outside Dave on television's New Girl, will be on hand as the Knights host a special Who's That Gurl? Night at Truist Field. More details on this night can be found online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

JOHNNY DAMON - Tuesday, May 28

A two-time World Series champion and two-time American League All-Star, Johnny Damon will make his way to the Queen City on Tuesday, May 28 to meet fans and sign autographs at Truist Field. On this night, the Knights will host the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) in a 6:35 p.m. game from Uptown Charlotte. Originally selected in the first round (35th overall) of the 1992 MLB June Amateur Draft, Damon recorded 2,789 career hits over parts of 18 seasons in the majors from 1995-2012. He earned a World Series Championship ring as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and another World Series Championship ring as a member of the New York Yankees in 2009. He retired with a .284 career batting average in 2,490 games played in the majors.

CHARLES ESTEN - Thursday, May 30

On Thursday, May 30, the Knights will welcome Charles Esten to the ballpark to meet fans and sign autographs as part of OBX Night. Esten, an actor, musician, singer-songwriter, and comedian, has appeared on numerous television shows and movies over the course of his distinguished career. Most recently, Esten has portrayed Ward Cameron on Outer Banks. The series is set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Additionally, Esten has also appeared on television shows such as Who's Line Is It Anyway? and Nashville.

BRADY ANDERSON - Thursday, August 1

Originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 10th round of the 1985 MLB June Amateur Draft, outfielder Brady Anderson spent the majority of his 15-year big league career as a member of the Baltimore Orioles (1987-2001). The Knights will welcome Anderson to the Queen City on Thursday, August 1 when the team hosts the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) in a 7:04 p.m. game from Truist Field. A member of the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame, Anderson hit .256 with 1,661 hits, 210 home runs and 761 RBI over his long major league career. A three-time American League All-Star, Anderson hit a career-high 50 home runs and drove in a career-high 110 runs for the Orioles in 1996.

BARTOLO COLÓN - Friday, August 16

A 21-year major league veteran, Bartolo ColÏn -- nicknamed "Big Sexy" -- will meet fans and sign autographs at Truist Field on Friday, August 16. On that night, the Charlotte Knights will take the field as the Caballeros de Charlotte in a 7:04 p.m. game against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers). Over the course of his illustrious career, ColÏn won 247 games at the major league level and was a four-time MLB All-Star. In 2005, as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, Colon posted an impressive 21-8 record with a 3.48 ERA. For his efforts that season, he was named as the American League Cy Young Award winner. Along with his numerous accomplishments, he holds the record for most wins by a Latin American-born pitcher. In 2009, Colon appeared on a major league rehab assignment with the Chicago White Sox and pitched two games as a member of the Charlotte Knights. He went 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 12.0 innings pitched.

Currently, fans can purchase special VIP Meet and Greet tickets for Charles Esten and Steve Agree. Those tickets are now available at www.CharlotteKnights.com. VIP Meet and Greet tickets for ColÏn, Damon and Anderson will be available at a later time online. After opening the season in Memphis in late March, the Charlotte Knights return home to open the 10th season in Uptown Charlotte at Truist Field on Tuesday, April 2 against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles). First pitch on Opening Knight is set for 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field.

