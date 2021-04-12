Jumbo Shrimp 2021 Triple-A Season to be Presented by FIS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp embark upon a new chapter of Triple-A baseball in Northeast Florida, the club announced in a press conference Monday that FIS has expanded its relationship with its hometown Triple-A affiliate to become the club's presenting sponsor. The multi-year agreement between the Jumbo Shrimp and FIS runs through the 2025 season. Additionally, the club announced a partnership with Cox Media Group to have ESPN 690 become the new flagship station and broadcast home for Jumbo Shrimp baseball.

FIS, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Jacksonville, has served as the official technology provider to Minor League Baseballâ¢ (MiLBâ¢) since 2017. FIS currently processes all payments in and around the Jumbo Shrimp's stadium, 121 Financial Ballpark for food and beverage vendors to the gift shop, easing fans' payment experience and providing a unified view of all payments data to the team's front office.

As part of the recent 5-year sponsorship agreement, the Jumbo Shrimp, on behalf of FIS, will take a penny from every transaction each year and donate up to $10,000 to a local charity or organization. FIS, as a global financial technology leader, is a significant supporter of financial inclusion and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) diversity efforts and plans to give the Jumbo Shrimp fans the opportunity to vote for their choice from the following four organizations: Operation HOPE, KIPP Public Schools Jacksonville, Girls Who Code and Junior Achievement of North Florida.

"We are thrilled to have FIS presenting the excitement and outstanding Affordable Family Fun entertainment that Jumbo Shrimp fans have come to expect from our organization," said Jumbo Shrimp owner/CEO Ken Babby. "The Jumbo Shrimp and FIS share a commitment to delivering excellent customer service to guests and fans and the promise to make a positive impact in the Northeast Florida community. We look forward to growing what was already a positive partnership and the opportunity to better our local community on the First Coast."

"FIS is proud to call Jacksonville home, and not only support the Jumbo Shrimp, but greatly value the role we play in creating an exceptional experience for all Jumbo Shrimp fans," FIS President Bruce Lowthers said. "We are also proud to join our hometown Triple-A affiliate in supporting two causes, financial inclusion and STEM education, that enhance the quality of life for our shared community."

Paved by record-setting support from the community and fans, ASM Global, the City of Jacksonville and club partners like FIS, the Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season presented by FIS will see the club compete in the highest tier of Minor League Baseball. Jacksonville will field a Triple-A team for the first time since 1968 when the Jumbo Shrimp begin their 2021 schedule with Opening Day on May 4. 121 Financial Ballpark will host 60 fun-filled home dates running through September 12.

Throughout the Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season presented by FIS, the Jumbo Shrimp have planned 19 fireworks dates that include each Friday home game, the club's first five Saturday home games, Opening Night (May), September 4, September 5 and September 12. Giveaways Saturdays for the 2021 season include the following:

Saturday Giveaway Presented By

May 8 Hands of Stone (Garrett) Bobblehead 121 Financial Credit Union & RJ Young

May 29 LED Lantern Giveaway 121 Financial Credit Union & Darley's Plumbing

June 12 Vice Night Hawaiian Shirt Swisher

June 26 Fan-designed T-shirt 121 Financial Credit Union & Atlantic Self Storage

July 10 The Ocean Called... Bobblehead 121 Financial Credit Union

July 24 Red Caps Fedora Florida Blue

August 7 Back To School Backpack Baptist Health & Wolfson Children's Hospital

August 13 (Friday) Jumbo Shrimp Left-Handed Cereal Bowl 121 Financial Credit Union & First Watch

August 14 Vice Night Hawaiian Hat Swisher

September 4 Shrimp Fanny Pack Ascension St. Vincent's

September 11 Shrimp Tail Blanket Charlie's Tropic Heating & Air

"We are so ecstatic to safely host fans through our scrupulous protocols and standards for Jumbo Shrimp baseball at 121 Financial Ballpark throughout the 2021 season presented by FIS," Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw said. "Whether our guests are supporting the Jumbo Shrimp for the first time or have been coming to 121 Financial Ballpark for years, we look forward to safely providing Affordable Family Fun that will create memories to last a lifetime."

A full 2021 promotional schedule can be viewed. Single-game tickets will be released monthly and go on sale for May games on Wednesday, April 21 on www.jaxshrimp.com. Ticket packages and group outings are available now by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or visiting www.jaxshrimp.com.

Thanks to the club's exciting partnership with Cox Media Group that was also announced Monday, ESPN 690 AM will become the flagship station for Jumbo Shrimp baseball. All 120 Jumbo Shrimp games will be streamed online and on mobile devices via www.espn690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app, with most contests able to be heard by fans on the ESPN 690 AM frequency. Broadcasters Scott Kornberg and Matt Present, who will join the Jumbo Shrimp as the club's media relations & broadcast assistant, will provide the play-by-play.

The Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season presented by FIS also allows fans the opportunity to purchase a Jumbo Shrimp specialty Florida license plate. Proceeds from the $36.75 sale of this specialty tag will be utilized by the St. Johns Riverkeeper for the purpose of fulfilling its mission to protect and restore the health of the St. Johns River. Specialty tag vouchers may be purchased by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. The Jumbo Shrimp are the first minor league team in the state of Florida to introduce a specialty license plate.

In order for production of the Jumbo Shrimp specialty plate to begin, 3,000 customers must commit to purchasing the plate before it goes into production. This is accomplished by a pre-sale voucher that indicates you promise to purchase the plate. Purchasing a voucher not only shows your support for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the St. Johns Riverkeeper but it also ensures the plate will go into production as soon as possible.

The Duval County Tax Collector, in partnership with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, is offering specialty tag vouchers through www.jaxshrimp.com and in person at any Duval County Tax Collector office. Vouchers can be purchased for yourself or as a gift for any other Florida resident.

Once the Jumbo Shrimp specialty plate vouchers have reached 3,000 sold and arrive in the Duval County Tax Collectors Office, they will be processed in the order the deposits were made. The Tax Collector will then collect any additional fees, if required, and arrange for pickup or mailing of the plate.

All Tax Collector offices in Duval County are open to walk-in customers. Customers can visit in person as a walk-in (wait times vary) or by visiting www.duvaltaxcollect.net where they can make an appointment or "Join the Line" virtually and wait wherever they choose until summoned to the tax collector's office by text message.

