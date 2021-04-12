Watch Batting Practice, Donate to Item Drive at Bats' Open House

April 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Celebrate the return of baseball at the Louisville Bats' annual "Open House" event this Saturday (April 17) from 2-5 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. The event is free to attend and includes prime seating to watch the Reds Alt Site team's batting practice that afternoon, as well as special access to a MEGA merch sale in the team store.

The Bats have also partnered with Humana and the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to host a "Playing it Forward" item drive during the Open House. Fans who donate new or gently used sports equipment will receive a coupon for 20 percent off a future purchase at both Dick's Sporting Goods and the Bats' team store.

Fans can watch batting practice when the Reds Alternate Site team takes the field at approximately 3 p.m. Manager Pat Kelly will lead his squad through a full workout at Slugger Field from 3-5 p.m., and those in attendance are welcome to sit in the seating bowl to see the Alt Site team up close and personal. To complete the full baseball experience, the Bats will air Saturday's Cincinnati Reds game live on the outfield video board. First pitch for the Reds and Cleveland Indians is 4:10 p.m.

Complimentary soft drinks and popcorn will be provided for attendees at the Open House. The team store will also be open for in-person shopping for the first time this season, and many items will feature marked down prices that are available only during Saturday's event.

Please note, per COVID protocols, fans are required to wear a mask inside the ballpark, and player autographs will be prohibited.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.