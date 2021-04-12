Alt Site Preview: Cleveland Indians

April 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Reds Alternate Site team kicks off a new home series this week as the Cleveland Indians roll into town for a Monday - Wednesday series at Louisville Slugger Field. Cleveland, which reached the postseason last year as a Wild Card team, features top prospect Nolan Jones, breakout outfielder Oscar Mercado and outfielder-turned-pitcher Anthony Gose.

INF Nolan Jones | Age: 22 | Bats/Throws: L/R | Draft: 2016, 2nd (55), CLE

Jones, 22, tops MLB.com's prospect list for Cleveland's organization entering the 2021 season. The former second-round pick was a SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game selection in 2019 and earned recognition as a Fall Star of the prestigious Arizona Fall League after appearing in 15 contests with Mesa in 2019. Jones boasts a 60 rating (on 20-80 scale) in his power at the plate, according to MLB.com, and has produced 40 extra-base hits in each of his first two full professional seasons.

OF Oscar Mercado | Age: 26 | Bats/Throws: R/R | Draft: 2013, 2nd (57), STL

Mercado, 26, made his pro debut during the 2013 season and reached Triple-A in 2018 before being acquired by the Indians in exchange for outfielders Conner Capel and Jhon Torres. After making his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2019, Mercado hit .269 with 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases over 115 games. The native of Cartagena, Colombia then spent roughly half of the 2020 campaign at the big-league level, splitting time between left and center field for the Tribe.

LHP Anthony Gose | Age: 30 | Bats/Throws: L/L | Draft: 2008, 2nd (51), PHI

Gose, 30, features the interesting backstory of entering professional baseball as a hitter before transitioning to a career on the mound. The former second-round pick spent eight seasons as an everyday fielder, including reaching the majors with Toronto from 2012-14 and Detroit from 2015-16, until a series of injuries slowed his progress. Gose has since worked more than 25 innings in relief during each of the last two seasons in Cleveland's system and arrives at Slugger Field as a left-handed option out of the Indians' bullpen.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.