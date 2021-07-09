July 9, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS WIN FOUR-IN-A-ROW - Devlin Granberg finished a single shy of the cycle last night in the 8-3 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats. The Sea Dogs have now won their last four games and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They now sit 4.0 games behind the Somerset Patriots in the Northeast League - Northeast Division.

Andrew Politi was awarded his second win of the season tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six.

HAVE A NIGHT, DEVLIN GRANBERG - Devlin Granberg was a single shy of the cycle on Thursday night. He reached on a two-run triple to right field in the bottom of the second inning. The two runs put the Sea Dogs ahead, 2-1. He then hit a double in the bottom of the sixth and a single in the bottom of the eighth inning. He finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, triple and home run with three runs and two RBI.

11 GAMES FOR MENESES - Joey Meneses' hitting streak continues after a two-for-four night last night with an RBI. Meneses has hit safely in 11-straight games batting .450 (18-for-40) with eight doubles, three home runs and nine RBI. He has recorded a 12-game, 13-game, 15-game and 17-game hitting streaks in his career. His 17-game hitting streak was from April 23 - May 13, 2016 and he went 18-for-40 (.450) with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI.Â

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs have been making up ground in the Double-A Northeast League with a four-game winning streak. They are currently 4.0 games out of first place behind the first place Somerset Patriots. The two teams with the best records will compete in playoffs at the end of the season beginning the week of September 20.

CASTELLANOS TAKING JULY BY STORM - Through the first six games of July, Pedro Castellanos has been on a tear at the plate. He is 10-for-22 (.455) with a double, home run and five RBI with three runs. He also has a .478 on-base percentage and slugging .636.

ON THE MOUND - Kutter Crawford will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched 7/4 at New Hampshire and tossed 4.1 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out seven. Crawford has faced the Yard Goats twice. He is 1-0 with 2.00 ERA in two games. In 9.0 innings he has allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out 12 and has not allowed a walk.

