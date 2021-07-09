Yard Goats Game Postponed
July 9, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Tonight's Hartford Yard Goats road game against the Portland Sea Dogs in Maine has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow at 5:00 PM.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 9, 2021
- Yard Goats Game Postponed - Hartford Yard Goats
- Friday's Sea Dogs Game Postponed - Portland Sea Dogs
- July 9, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.