Julio Rodriguez Named High-A West Player of the Week
May 17, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Julio Rodriguez' bat came to life at the plate at Funko Field, crushing five home runs in six games.
Rodriguez had a slow start to the season, getting seven hits in his first 25 at-bats. He entered the week of May 10 with a .280 batting average and three RBI. In his six games at Funko Field, had 11 hits in 26 at-bats, including three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI. He's starting the series against the Spokane Indians with a .353 batting average, .441 on-base percentage, 11 extra-base hits and 17 runs scored.
The AquaSox start their six-game series against the Spokane Indians on Tuesday, May 18. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.-tune in with Steve Willits here. The following week, the Frogs will travel to Hillsboro to play the Vancouver Canadians. Stay up-to-date with all things AquaSox by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram-just search "Everett AquaSox."
