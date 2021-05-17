Julio Rodriguez Named High-A West Player of the Week

High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox







EVERETT, Wash. - Julio Rodriguez' bat came to life at the plate at Funko Field, crushing five home runs in six games.

Rodriguez had a slow start to the season, getting seven hits in his first 25 at-bats. He entered the week of May 10 with a .280 batting average and three RBI. In his six games at Funko Field, had 11 hits in 26 at-bats, including three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI. He's starting the series against the Spokane Indians with a .353 batting average, .441 on-base percentage, 11 extra-base hits and 17 runs scored.

The AquaSox start their six-game series against the Spokane Indians on Tuesday, May 18. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The following week, the Frogs will travel to Hillsboro to play the Vancouver Canadians.

High-A West League Stories from May 17, 2021

