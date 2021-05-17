AquaSox Sweep Series, 20-3

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox' (10-2) bats came alive in the fourth inning, allowing them to defeat the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-9), 20-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tri-City struck first in the top of the second inning when Carlos Herrera singled to center field, driving in Spencer Griffin. In the bottom of the inning, Zach DeLoach scored when Patrick Frick grounded out to the shortstop, tying the game, 1-1.

Frick put the Frogs ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run home run to right field. With two outs and David Sheaffer on second, Julio Rodriguez crushed a home run to center field, bringing the score to 5-1.

Dust Devils' Franklin Torres hit a solo homer in the top of the fifth and scored their second run of the game. In the bottom of the inning, Frick crushed his second two-run home run of the game, giving the Frogs a 7-2 lead. After two bases-loaded walks, DeLoach blasted a grand slam to deep right field, sending the Frogs into the sixth inning ahead, 13-2.

Tri-City capitalized on an AquaSox fielding error, scoring their third run in the top of the sixth. In the bottom of the inning, the Frogs scored s combined four runs off a single from Sheaffer and a double from Tyler Keenan, extending their lead to 17-3. The following inning, singles from Kaden Polcovich and Rodriguez knocked in three more runs, putting Frogs up 20-3.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 19 hits in 43 at-bats, highlighted by two doubles and four home runs. On the mound, RHP Isaiah Campbell pitched most of the game, striking out seven in four innings.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox hit the road on Tuesday, May 18 for a six-game series against the Spokane Indians. Tune in with Steve Willits at 6:30 p.m.! The following week, the Frogs visit Hillsboro to take on the Vancouver Canadians before returning to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 1 for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops.

