Judd's Gem, Wayne's Homer Lead Pippins to Series Win

June 14, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







RIDGEFIELD, Washington - Carson Judd turned in a rock-solid pitching performance, and Casey Wayne hit the Pippins' first home run of the season as Yakima Valley beat Ridgefield 3-0 on Thursday at the RORC.

The victory allowed the Pippins to claim the series 2-1 over the Raptors with back-to-back wins. Yakima Valley also avenged a Tuesday shutout by handing a blanking of its own to Ridgefield.

The shutout mostly came from the left-handed arm of Judd, who improved to 2-0. He struck out four and walked three over eight solid innings, and scattered three hits. Donovann Jackson pitched the ninth, allowing just one hit to earn the save.

Judd allowed only two Raptors to reach scoring position all night.

Meanwhile, Wayne provided all the offense the Pippins needed with a leadoff homer on a 1-1 pitch in the first.

The Pippins added a pair of runs in the second. Rece Schuerman, Brennan Morgan and David Ballenilla started the inning with singles, and Adrian Hinojosa's infield groundout plated Schuerman. After a fly out, Spencer Shipman drove in another run with a single that closed the scoring.

Yakima Valley pounded out 13 hits in the contest and potentially could have added more runs, but stranded 12 runners. Ballenilla finished 3-for-4, and Morgan, Wayne and Julian Angulo each had two hits.

After an off day Friday, the Pippins return to The Orchard this weekend to host sibling rival Walla Walla in the first three games of this year's Battle of the Basin series, sponsored by Cascade Natural Gas Corp. Saturday's game begins at 5:35 p.m., and the first 250 fans receive a free Battle of the Basin T-shirt, courtesy of 3B Apparel and Design. A concert featuring local band Englewood Heights will immediately follow the game.

