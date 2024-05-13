Juan Daniel Encarnacion Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

May 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive's Juan Daniel Encarnacion has been named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 7th - May 12th for his efforts in his start on Saturday, May 11th which included holding the Hickory Crawdads hitless and scoreless through five innings while allowing one walk and striking out six batters.

Encarnacion, who was not scheduled to pitch on Saturday, was called in to start in place of scheduled starter David Sandlin roughly 20 minutes before the slated 7:05 p.m. first pitch time after Sandlin was a late scratch from the lineup.

Further, Encarnacion was not slated to pitch during the series with Hickory, being given the week off after a stellar start to the 2024 season. Thus far in five starts for the Drive, Encarnacion has picked up a 1-0 record with a 3.27 ERA, allowing just 17 hits and eight runs thus far while issuing eight walks and striking out 31 batters. His 31 strikeouts are good for second most on the Drive starting pitching staff, just behind Connelly Early's 34 strikeouts.

The honor also highlights what has been a comeback season for Encarnacion whose 2023 campaign was up and down and saw him lose a position in the starting rotation and be relegated to the bullpen for relief outings.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Encarnacion became the first Drive pitcher to receive SAL Pitcher of the Week honors in 2024. He joins fellow starter Dalton Rogers as one of two starting pitchers in the current Drive rotation who have garnered player of the week honors. Rogers was named Pitcher of the Week in June of 2023 after he held the Greensboro Grasshoppers hitless and scoreless in six innings of work.

With this week's honors, Encarnacion becomes the 17th pitcher in Drive history to be named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.