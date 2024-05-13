Tourists Drop Sunday's Contest in Extras

May 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WINSTON-SALEM- The Asheville Tourists dropped Sunday's series finale to the Winston-Salem Dash 5-4 in ten innings. It was the second extra-inning loss of the week for the Tourists who showed great resolve and fight throughout the series.

Asheville forced extra-innings on a run scoring rally in the top of the ninth. Trailing 4-3, John Garcia tripled to lead off the inning. Two batters later, Narbe Cruz singled home Garcia to tie the game. In the tenth, the Tourists were unable to score in the top half and the Dash used an error and a base hit to plate the winning run.

Winston-Salem led the game 3-1 after five innings. Cruz's triple in the top of the fifth and a Sac Fly by Luis Encarnacion led to Asheville's initial run. The Tourists scored one in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Austin Deming and Garcia, and another in the eighth on a Ryan Johnson solo Home Run before adding the game-tying run in the ninth.

Edinson Batista pitched 3.2 innings and limited the Dash to two hits. Franny Cobos worked the next 3.1 innings and Deury Carrasco pitched a scoreless frame out of the bullpen late.

The Tourists return home with an 11:05am ET Education Day contest on Tuesday, May 14, against the Rome Emperors.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2024

Tourists Drop Sunday's Contest in Extras - Asheville Tourists

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.