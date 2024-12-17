Joshua Crockett Remains an Oiler

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce the return of one of the franchise's top offensive players for 2025, Joshua Crockett.

Crockett returns to Tulsa after posting seven touchdowns and 305 yards on 29 receptions in nine appearances as an Oiler last season. Additionally, the Bristow, Oklahoma native averaged 21.2 yards-per-return on 14 kickoffs, including a 49-yard touchdown return.

In 2023, the former University of Central Oklahoma Broncho led the Oilers with 18 receiving touchdowns in the club's inaugural season while accruing 502 yards on 47 receptions in 15 games. The six-foot-four, 200-pound wide receiver also led Tulsa in 2023 with 30 kickoff returns, averaging 21.7 yards per return and adding a touchdown.

Before his professional return to his home state, Crockett suited up for the Frisco Fighters in 2021 and played the 2019 season with the Hamilton Tiger Cats of the CFL. Crockett was also an undrafted free agent signing of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 after a successful career at UCO, garnering 2003 yards and 18 touchdowns on 129 collegiate receptions.

The talented athlete earned Class 3A All-Star and All-District honors in a standout senior season with the Bristow Pirates, hauling in 81 passes for 1583 yards and 20 touchdowns. Crockett brought the Class 4A 200-meter dash state title to the Creek County community of Bristow as a senior as well.

