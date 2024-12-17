Bay Area Panthers Announce Eight Day Holiday Campaign

December 17, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







Bay Area, CA - Starting Tuesday December 17, the Bay Area Panthers are bringing the festive spirit of the season to to fans with a daily deal on tickets, VIP game day experiences, and limited edition merchandise.

The holiday campaign includes up to 35% off on Panthers apparel, including jerseys, hats, and jackets - perfect for showing off your team spirit this season. But that's not all: the Panthers are offering special bundle deals that include season tickets, VIP suites, and unique behind-the-scenes experiences for groups, families and anyone who is seeking high-speed entertainment.

"Our team has worked hard to put together a range of discounts that make it easier for our community to connect with the team," said Panthers President, David Eisenberg. "Whether it's attending a game, sporting Panthers gear, or joining us for an exclusive event, we want to share the holiday cheer with everyone."

To find the daily deals, subscribe to the Bay Area Panthers' email newsletters or follow the Panthers on social media.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.