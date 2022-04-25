Josh Agnew Shooting for a Starting Spot with Rockies Staff

Josh Agnew is ready to get back to work after getting a taste of the next level last season.

The right-handed pitcher came to the Grand Junction Rockies late in the season and made six appearances on the mound. He posted an earned run average of 6.23.

He picked up his only decision of the season in a game against the Boise Hawks on Sept. 5. He went one and two-thirds innings claiming the win as he gave up four hits and had one strikeout.

The road to the GJ Rockies was one that the Long Beach, California, native did not expect, but it got him to where he wanted to be.

After playing college baseball at Loyola Marymount University, Agnew talked to scouts, and after those conversations, he was unsure what direction to go in. He then heard from GJ Rockies pitcher Mike Townsend saying that he should wait for a phone call. He got that phone call he had been waiting for and made his first appearance on Aug. 29.

Agnew has been able to work on his mechanics this off-season, taking the time to fine-tune his pitches.

This offseason has been the longest time Agnew has gone without baseball, so he went back to his roots for training. He was able to build a throwing program that worked for him by taking bits and pieces of all the programs he had used in the past.

Agnew is hoping to work into a starting spot throughout the season while also looking forward to playing an entire season at the professional level.

