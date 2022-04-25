Pioneer Baseball League and Syracuse University Announce Strategic Partnership

Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter ("PBL"), and the prestigious Syracuse University's Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics and the Newhouse School of Public Communications ("Syracuse") announced today a far-reaching strategic partnership that will integrate Syracuse students with the PBL through an internship program serving each of the ten PBL clubs and the league office.

Syracuse students will be given the opportunity to learn firsthand how a professional sports team operates and assist in developing league-wide programs in research and analytics, business planning, media/marketing studies, and content production.

"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for the Pioneer League to access and promote the next generation of sports industry executives through real, hands-on, programs immediately impacting the operations and future growth of the league," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "We see this partnership as an opportunity for the students to impact and integrate with all of the exciting and challenging issues a professional sports league encounters on a daily basis."

The Falk College at Syracuse is focused on health, nutrition, sport analytics, and sport management. The program emphasizes hands-on service learning through internship and research relationships with a number of national agencies, leagues, and businesses.

"All of us at the Falk College are thrilled about this partnership with the Pioneer League," said Rodney Paul, Falk College's Director of the Sport Analytics Program and a Professor of Sport Management. "This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to enhance their educational and career goals by gaining first-hand working experience with a professional sports league."

The Newhouse School features programs in print and broadcast journalism, the music business, graphic design, advertising, public relations, and television, radio and film.

"The Newhouse Sports Media Center is thrilled to join the Falk College in partnering with the Pioneer Baseball League," said Olivia Stomski, Director of the Newhouse Sports Media Center. "Our students are excited to create content for a professional baseball and help grow not only their own industry experience but be a part of these wonderful organizations. We hope that this is a unique opportunity for our students."

