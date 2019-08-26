Jose Garcia Named FSL Player of the Week

August 26, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Florida State League announced Monday that Daytona Tortugas SS JosÃ© GarcÃ­a has been named the circuit's Player of the Week for August 19-25. It is the first time a Daytona position player has been recognized by the league since 1B Ibandel Isabel was honored from August 6-12, 2018.

Over six games during the week, GarcÃ­a slashed an impressive .500/.571/.708 line with an OPS of 1.280. The 21-year-old tallied a stellar .500 average (12-24) with seven runs scored, two doubles, a home run, five runs batted in, three walks, and three stolen bases. During that span, the Havana, Cuba native led the FSL in batting average (.500), on-base percentage (.571), slugging percentage (.708), OPS (1.280). GarcÃ­a additionally was tied for first in hits (12), second in total bases (17), and third in runs scored (7) and stolen bases (3).

The award is the second of GarcÃ­a's two-year professional career. As a member of Low-A Dayton in 2018, the slick-fielding shortstop earned Midwest League Player of the Week for August 13-19. He is the second Tortuga to be recognized by the league this year, joining LHP ReÃ­ver SanmartÃ­n who was named the FSL's Pitcher of the Week for May 20-26.

GarcÃ­a has been stupendous for the Tortugas throughout the 2019 campaign. Despite missing the first 20 games of the campaign while on the injured list, the right-handed swinger enters the final week of the regular season ranked first in the circuit in extra-base hits (44) and doubles (36). GarcÃ­a is also third in slugging (.431), fourth in OPS (.776), tied for fifth in total bases (169), and eighth in batting average (.281). The Pompano Beach, Fla. resident was signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent on June 10, 2017.

The Tortugas open up their final homestand of the regular season on Monday with a four-game series against the St. Lucie Mets, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Daytona is expected to hand the ball to RHP Ryan Lillie (3-8, 3.35 ERA), while St. Lucie is projected to counter with RHP Jaison Vilera (2-1, 3.60 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off coverage at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Monday evening's contest can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

