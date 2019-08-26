Stone Crabs Game Notes - Mon, Aug 26 vs Florida

After shutting out Clearwater this weekend, the Stone Crabs start the final home series of the year at 6:30 p.m. tonight against the Florida Fire Frogs. LHP Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for Charlotte, opposed by RHP Walter Borkovich of Florida.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

A SERIES SHUTOUT

The Charlotte Stone Crabs completed a series shutout of the Clearwater Threshers Sunday, claiming an 8-0 win the night after clinching the division title. Michael Plassmeyer held the Threshers to one hit over five scoreless innings, before Justin Marsden went the final four. Moises Gomez extended the franchise record with his 16th home run of the year.

THE BEST TEAM EVER?

The 2019 Stone Crabs are in line to break the franchise record for wins with their next victory:

Wins Win Pct.

80 - 2010 1 .611 - 2019

80 - 2019 2 .576 - 2010

74 - 2018 3 .544 - 2018

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 75 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 51-24 1.68 8.9 6.5 1.9

PLAYOFF CRABS

The Stone Crabs clinched their fifth playoff appearance in the franchise's 11-year history Saturday. Charlotte will host Game 1 of the FSL Southern Division Championship Series against the Fort Myers Miracle at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3. The Stone Crabs have raised one FSL banner, winning it all in 2015. They've advanced to the championship series all four times they've been in the playoffs.

DOMINATING THE DOG DAYS

The Stone Crabs' two most recent months are two of the three best ever:

20-8 (.714) - JULY 2019

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

TRENDING AT THE TOP

The Stone Crabs have gone 45-20 to start the second half, breaking the record for second half wins (40) with 14 games to go. Amongst the eight leagues that use split seasons in Minor League Baseball, Charlotte boasts the BEST second half record:

1. Charlotte 42-18 (.700)

2. Erie 43-21 (.672)

Bowie 43-21 (.672)

3. Montgomery 41-22 (.651)

5. Kane County 39-23 (.629)

RECORD BOOK BOUND

With one week remaining in the season, several Stone Crabs are on the verge of franchise single-season records. Last week, Moises Gomez broke the home run record, passing Jeff Malm and Alejandro Segovia.

Walks ERA (Min. 100 IP)

1 Tyler Bortnick - 79 (2011)

1 Tommy Romero - 1.89 (2019)

2 Tim Beckham - 62 (2010)

2 Darin Downs - 2.00 (2009)

3 Reid Fronk - 61 (2010)

3 M. Plassmeyer - 2.12 (2019)

4 Garrett Whitley - 60 (2019)

4 Joseph Cruz - 2.85 (2010)

5 Shawn O'Malley - 58 (2009)

5 Jacob Thompson - 2.90 (2011)

6 Willy Adames - 54 (2015)

6 Buddy Borden - 2.97 (2015)

If the season ended today, Plassmeyer (1.01) and Romero (1.03) would place first and second in Charlotte history in WHIP (Min. 100 IP).

STREAKING STONE CRABS

Two of the Stone Crabs' five longest winning streaks of 2019 have come this season (10 games, 8 games)...If the season ended today, the Stone Crabs' pitching staff would break the franchise record in ERA, fewest hits and shutouts.

Florida State League Stories from August 26, 2019

