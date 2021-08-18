Joltin' Joe Horoszko Sends Pit Spitters Back to Championship Game

August 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters punched their ticket to the championship game with a 6-2 win over the Madison Mallards on Wednesday.

Joe Horoszko became the first Traverse City starter to pitch a complete game. Jacob Marcus pitched a 7-inning complete game on July 7, but Horoszko is the first to do a full nine innings. Horoszko gave up six hits and two runs, only one earned. He struck out four batters and walked just one. Horoszko's performance awarded him Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.

After Madison got on the board with an unearned run in the first, the Pit Spitters answered in the second and never trailed again. Christian Faust tied the game with a sacrifice fly to score Trey Yunger. Faust knocked in Yunger again in the fourth, but the Pit Spitters left the bases loaded.

The sixth inning was huge as two insurance runs came in to score. Michael Stygles knocked in a run with his second triple in as many days. Stygles scored on an RBI groundout from Logan Hylek.

The Mallards scratched a run across in the top of the seventh, but the Pit Spitters responded right back in the bottom half. Chris Monroe singled home Tito Flores to make it 5-2. Three batters later, Stygles came through again with a bases loaded walk to push the lead to 6-2.

Trey Yunger won Northwoods League Player of the Night going 2-3 with a walk and two runs scored

Yunger's Wofford teammate Zeb Roos went 2-4, the only other player with multiple hits

Michael Stygles and Christian Faust each had 2 RBI's

Up Next

The Northwoods League Championship Game will be played Friday, August 20 in St. Cloud, MN. First pitch between the Great Plains champion St. Cloud Rox and Great Lakes champion Traverse City Pit Spitters is at 8:05 ET/7:05 CT.

No team has ever repeated as Northwoods League Champs, so Traverse City could become the first to do it, winning it all in 2019.

Northwoods League Stories from August 18, 2021

