Mallards Fall in Divisional Championship to Traverse City

The Madison Mallards (2-1) played the Traverse City Pit Spitters (3-1) tonight at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, MI for a chance to go to the NWL Summer Collegiate World Series Championship Game and fell by a score of 6-2.

The Mallards' offense couldn't get hot after jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first, and four unanswered runs by the end of six innings by the Pit Spitters sealed the deal for Traverse City to clinch the Great Lakes Division.

JT Benson (Louisville) went 2-4 in the ballgame notching an RBI in the first, and Cam Cratic's (Missouri State) RBI double in the 7th inning was all the offense the Madison's bats could muster as Traverse City starting pitcher Joe Horoszko (Wittenberg) tossed a complete game, giving up six hits and striking out four.

The Mallards finished their 2021 season with a final overall record of 39-32, with an impressive 23-14 second half record to claim the Great Lakes West, closing out the regular season winning 10 of their last 14.

