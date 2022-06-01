Join Us this Friday for "Sing 2" at Friday Night Flix

June 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor for this Friday's kick-off to this summer's Friday Night Flix series as we present "Sing 2" at Davis Park.

Friday Night Flix features large screen movies that the entire family can enjoy on the North Lawn of Davis Park. All are welcome to attend this community event and moviegoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets early to reserve a spot. Davis Park opens at 7:00pm for the event and the movie will begin at dusk, at approximately 8:45pm.

We are teaming up with BMO Harris Bank to give away outdoor picnic blanket totes to the first 150 attendees, our staff will be on site with a number of fun, interactive games that will include opportunities to win some cool IceHogs prizes, and Hammy will be there for photo ops with the kids.

Additionally, Veteran's Drop-In Center will have coloring and activity stations for kids to enjoy, as well as information on services and resources available to veterans in the Rockford area.

Frito Lay and Pepsi in the 815 are providing complimentary samples of snacks and beverages for attendees. Concessions will be available for purchase and moviegoers are also welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks for a picnic dinner.

In the event of inclement weather during Friday Night Flix, the decision to reschedule or cancel the event for the evening will be made no later than 2:00pm. on the day of the event and this notification will be posted on the Friday Night Flix Facebook page.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.