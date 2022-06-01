Blues Sign D Calle Rosen to 2-Year, 2-Way Contract Extension

ST LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed defenseman Calle Rosen to a two-year, two-way contract extension (2022-23 - $750,000 NHL / $400,000 AHL, 2023-24 - $775,000 NHL / $450,000 AHL).

Rosen, 28, was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 30, 2021. During the 2021-22 season, the 6'1, 188-pound defenseman posted 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 40 regular-season games with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 18 regular-season games with the Blues. He also served two penalty minutes in nine 2022 postseason games with the Blues. Overall, the Vaxjo, Sweden, native has appeared in 38 career NHL regular-season games, collecting 12 points (three goals, nine assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

