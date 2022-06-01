Anaheim Ducks Sign Left Wing Pavol Regenda to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract
June 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed left wing Pavol Regenda to a two-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2022-23 NHL season.
Regenda, 22 (12/7/99), helped Slovakia to a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, scoring 1-3=4 points with a +5 rating and six penalty minutes (PIM). Regenda spent the 2021-22 season with HK Dukla Michalovce of the Slovakian Extraliga, leading all players 22-and-younger with 15-24=39 points in 43 games. Regenda led HK Dukla Michalovce in plus/minus (+17), while ranking second in points, goals and assists. He also led HK Dukla Michalovce in postseason goals (5) and co-led the club with 5-1=6 points in six playoff contests.
The 6-4, 212-pound forward has appeared in 93 career Extraliga games (2020-22) with HK Dukla Michalovce, recording 26-38=64 points with a +20 rating and 119 PIM. He also scored 9-4=13 points in 18 playoff games. Regenda spent 2019-20 with Jokerit's Under-20 team (Finnish Junior), scoring 15-18=33 points in 47 games. He also spent two seasons in Sweden's Junior League, representing Vaxjo in 2018-19 (11-16' points in 42 games) and Linkoping in 2017-18 (7-3=10 points in 44 games). He represented Slovakia's Under-18 national team in the Slovakian Junior League from 2015-17, combining for 20-30=50 points with a +30 rating and 50 PIM in 78 games.
The Michalovce, Slovakia native also represented his country at the 2022 World Championship, leading Slovakia in goals (5) while ranking tied for second in scoring (5-1=6 points in eight games). Regenda also appeared at the 2019 World Junior Championship (1-2=3 in five games) and 2017 U-18 World Championship (0-1=1 in five games).
