Join Us for Date Night at Danbury Arena

February 14, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release





It's Date Night! You could meet the person of your dreams at the Hat Tricks game! Sign up at Danburyhattricks.com/datenight and you could win a special romantic Date Night prize! Pre-game mixer starts at 6pm.

Don't forget to grab a bag of carrots to toss after the first goal! Closest to center ice wins a cash prize. Get a chuck-a-puck or 50/50 raffle ticket, too!

Meet the players after the game! Be sure to stick around the main concourse for pictures and autographs

FOOD/DRINK: Be sure to eat at Two Steps Downtown Grille before the game. Located on 5 Ives Street in Danbury, Two Steps is the Official Restaurant of the Danbury Hat Tricks.

At the at the game at the Danbury Arena, check out the newly renovated concessions stand and Rabbit Hole. Order up a Jersey Mike's sub or try some of The Cue's BBQ.

After the game, stop down at TK's American Café for the post-game party! Meet the players, the coaches, and high-five your fellow fans!

PARKING: Park safe and secure at the Patriot Garage directly across from the Arena main entrance.

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at the door, but we highly encourage purchasing online to ensure the quantity and quality you desire.

CAN'T MAKE IT? Game will be live-streamed on our YouTube channel for free.

