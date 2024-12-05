Join Us for Breakfast with Santa - Sunday, December 22nd

December 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







You better watch out, you better not cry, better not pout, I'm telling you why...Santa Claus is coming to town!

Join us on Sunday, December 22nd for Breakfast with Santa at Maimonides Park starting at 10 AM. Tickets are $20 per person (all guests will need a ticket regardless of age) and will include a pancake breakfast, holiday fun and ... of course ... a chance to take a photo with Santa.

The Cyclones team store will also be open for any last-minute holiday needs.

For more information, or if you have questions, contact Abbie.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.