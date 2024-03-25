Join the Rafters Team: Open Interviews for Game-Day Summer Positions

March 25, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to announce open interview dates for game-day summer positions. As the anticipation for the upcoming baseball season builds, the Rafters are seeking enthusiastic individuals to join their dynamic team and help create memorable experiences for fans.

Open interviews will take place on April 4th and April 18th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Witter Field. Candidates are encouraged to bring their applications and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

There are many different positions available including concessions staff, beer hosts, wait staff, kids zone staff, livestream camera operator, mascot performer, and more!

Applicants can find job descriptions and download applications on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters website under the team tab. The Rafters hire starting at 14 years old for kids zone and concessions staff, offering a unique opportunity for young individuals to gain valuable work experience in a fun and exciting environment.

Each summer, the Rafters typically hire 75-100 game day staff, providing ample opportunities for individuals to become part of the Rafters family and contribute to the success of the organization.

For more information, please contact Tyler Miller at 715-424-5400 or tyler@raftersbaseball.com.

