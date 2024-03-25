Community Champions: Glenn & Julie Bosch's Commitment to Giving Back

March 25, 2024

Being involved in the Bismarck-Mandan community is one of the highest values in the Bismarck Larks organization. That involvement stems from the very top of our organization. As lifelong residents of the area and part of the Larks ownership group, Glenn and Julie Bosch give back to and participate in the community in any way they can. It's no surprise when the Larks came to town, they were eager to get involved.

"For someone that likes baseball and finds family-friendly events important, it was something that I was interested in getting involved with," said Glenn.

Glenn's love of baseball started by playing for the Bismarck Governors in the '70s.

"It was a great experience for me," said Glenn. "Some of my best friends that I still have today were teammates I played baseball with during that time."

Many years later, as part of the Larks organization, Glenn and Julie still love the sights and sounds of a summer night at the ballpark. They rarely miss an opportunity to attend a home game with their children and grandchildren.

"I don't think it gets much better than that," said Julie. "There isn't any other place I'd rather be on a summer evening than at the ballpark watching the Larks."

In addition to being a part owner of the Larks with her husband, Julie also serves on the board of the Larks Community FUNd. The Larks Community FUNd is a non-profit organization that seeks to help give every child the opportunity to play sports. Julie's passion for providing assistance and positive experiences to those in need is why she decided to start serving on the board.

"The purity, the generosity, and the excitement of what the Larks Community FUNd can offer to people who need assistance in becoming involved in athletics, not just baseball but all athletics, is exciting," said Julie.

Over the years of their involvement with the Larks, Glenn, and Julie have both loved seeing the community fall in love with the team. From seeing people walking down the street sporting their favorite Larks merch to hearing the loud cheers of fans at a ballgame, they are proud of the Larks' community impact.

"When I think about the Larks and quality family entertainment, what I'm most proud of is that we've maintained that throughout the eight years," said Glenn. "I'm proud of our reputation in this city for being good partners with the community."

As much as Glenn and Julie are involved with the Larks, their impact extends further than the ballpark. As a North Dakota State Representative since 2016, Glenn has served on several legislative committees that helped make Bismarck, and North Dakota, a better place.

"What I enjoy most about being a citizen legislator is interacting with constituents and developing policies that solve problems and create opportunities. It's my favorite part of my job," said Glenn. "It's been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of District 30."

Driven by her desire to help those in need, Julie has impacted the community with her non-profit, Team Kaizen, which has been operating for 10 years. Julie, with her friends and mentors, started the organization to introduce youth from all backgrounds to the joys of running. From helping with the costs of buying shoes and paying for race registration, Team Kaizen aims to eliminate any obstacle that could prevent a child from being able to participate in the sport.

"We have youth ... who have come and caught on right away to the peer encouragement, the self-esteem that you get from investing in yourself, the health benefit, and being part of a team," said Julie.

As a runner herself, Julie has earned several accolades in the sport. In 2000, she was named one of the Top 50 Greatest Sports Figures from North Dakota (Sports Illustrated). In 2023, she won two gold medals at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.

Having lived in North Dakota most of their lives, Glenn and Julie's involvement stems from their desire to make Bismarck-Mandan a better place. Passionate about providing a wonderful community where people can raise a family, they are excited about the opportunities the area offers its residents.

"You hear people talk about wanting a great place to live, work, and raise a family," said Glenn. "Although it sometimes sounds like a cliché, this is important. Our state has tremendous potential, and we need families to move here; that's why having family-focused activities like the Larks is so important. "

The Bosch's are a large part of the Larks family, and they are thrilled to see the impact the organization has made. The joy and smiles on fans' faces remind them why they do what they do.

"You never see anybody sad at a Larks game," said Glenn.

Glenn and Julie look forward to watching both the Bismarck Larks and the community of Bismarck-Mandan grow and are excited about helping to make that happen.

"We've had the opportunity to travel to different cities within the country. There are many other nice places to live," said Glenn. "But when you return to Bismarck, it feels like home."

