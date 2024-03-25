Minot Hot Tots Sign Brady Strelitz for 2024 Season

Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots are thrilled to announce the signing of Brady Strelitz for the upcoming 2024 season. Strelitz, a versatile infielder currently playing at Eastern Florida State College (NJCAA), brings a wealth of talent and determination to the team.

Last season, a broken hand Strelitz cut his season short. However, his resilience and commitment to his team never wavered. Reflecting on his recovery, Strelitz remarked, "I knew that God had a plan for me so I was just trusting His plan and trying to be the best teammate I could be."

With a focus on his comeback, Strelitz has honed his skills both on and off the field. Known for his prowess at third base, Strelitz draws inspiration from players like Nolan Arenado. His approach at the plate is positive and confident, traits that have propelled him to success throughout his career. Over 45 games in his career at EFSC, Strelitz has hit for an average of .302, batting in 27 runs.

Hot Tots head coach Mitch Gallagher expressed his excitement about Strelitz joining the team, stating, "Brady's a leader and a strong competitor. He's a strong kid with tools, but he has so much fight in him and a will to win." Gallagher highlighted Strelitz's ability to drive the ball and his versatility in playing multiple positions as a corner infielder and in the outfield.

Strelitz's impact on offense and defense will help the Hot Tots keep runs off the board and score runs of their own this summer. Fans can see Strelitz and the Hot Tots in action at Corbett Field this summer, with tickets from hottotsbaseball.com. They can also stay updated on team news by following the Hot Tots on social media or signing up for the team's e-newsletter.

