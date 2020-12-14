Johnson Set to Join Havoc for 2020-21

Forward Isaac Johnson with the Winnipeg Ice

HUNTSVILLE - 21-year-old forward Isaac Johnson signed with the Huntsville Havoc for the 2020-21 season, Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

The 6-foot-3 native of Minnesota joins the Havoc after spending five seasons at the junior hockey level. Last season with the Winnipeg Ice he played in 62 games scoring 28 times and recording 45 assists. Before joining Winnipeg, he spent time with the Tri-City Americans and the Des Moines Buccaneers. In the 2018 Western Hockey League playoffs, Johnson netted 5 goals and tallied 8 assists for the Americans. Over the course of his junior hockey career, he scored 72 goals with 111 assists.

Johnson will be joining Peter Sikalis, Derek Perl and Tyler Piacentini among others committed to play for the 2020-21 season.

