Johnson City Doughboys Team Name Announced

JOHNSON CITY, TN - Johnson City Baseball unveiled their new team identity as the Johnson City Doughboys in their first rebrand since 1975. This opportunity comes as the Appalachian League's format changed into a Collegiate Wooden Bat League.

Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President stated today, "We are pleased to announce the Johnson City Doughboys as our new brand within the Boyd Sports Family." The Doughboys are nicknamed after World War I Soldiers, the original name of the Johnson City Baseball.

"We could not be more excited to announce a rebrand to Johnson City Baseball. Bringing back a part of our history will resonate with our fans and the community which is an exciting journey that we are all able to share," Zac Clark, Johnson City Doughboys General Manager announced.

Johnson City Doughboys will begin their season on Thursday, June 3, 2021 against the Bristol State Liners inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

ABOUT THE JOHNSON CITY DOUGHBOYS

The Johnson City Doughboys play their home games at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Doughboys have been entertaining families and fans of America's national pastime in the East Tennessee region for over 50 years.

