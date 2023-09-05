Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis Wins Appalachian League Executive of the Year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis has been named the 2023 Appalachian League Executive of the year. The honor comes in Ennis' first season as general manager and second overall year with the Doughboys. The organization set a record in attendance with 87,719 fans, and the team won the Appalachian League Championship in 2023.

"It is a great honor to be named this year's Appalachian League Executive of the Year," said Ennis. "There are nine other executives in this league that are very deserving of this award, and I am truly humbled to have been selected. This year has been one for the record books and would not be possible without the support of the great staff at Boyd Sports. Also, I would like to thank our President, Chris Allen, and Vice President, Jeremy Boler, for their support and guidance in my first year as the GM of the Doughboys. Without them, none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank our Doughboys Ticket Account Executive Styles Martin for all of his hard work this past year and ensuring that fans had a great time at the ballpark. Ever since stepping into this role, the city of Johnson City has embraced me with open arms, and I am grateful to call this place home."

The organization broke their single game attendance record twice. The Doughboys set a record on their opening night with a crowd of 4,254. They then broke that record again July 4 with a crowd of 5,261. The team also hosted a Make-A-Wish Night this season where they raised $3,000 for Make-A-Wish of East Tennessee.

Ennis is a staple in the community, being a recent graduate the Johnson City Chamber Leadership Class, serving on the board for the Boys and Girls Club of Johnson City and on the board for Young Professionals of Johnson City, in addition to a Johnson City Chamber Ambassador.

Ennis has more than 12 years of working experience in baseball. Prior to Johnson City he worked in the Coastal Plain League with the Fayetteville SwampDogs and in the Carolina League with the Carolina Mudcats. Originally from Fayetteville, N.C., he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke after playing baseball for two years at Rockingham Community College.

