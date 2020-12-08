John Bezdicek & Jack Zigan First Players to Return for 2021 Season

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that two familiar faces will once again call the Beehive home for the 2021 season. John Bezdicek (Southwest Minnesota State University) and Jack Zigan (Minnesota State University-Mankato) will be back in Stingers uniforms for their third straight summers.

The 2021 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

