Northwoods League Announces 2021 Schedule

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule today for the 2021 season. The schedule features 22 teams, each playing 72 regular season games.

"On behalf the league, we are excited to announce the complete 2021 schedule," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "The league prevailed this past summer with much patience, effort and safety made by everyone. The 2021 season will commence and shine as we celebrate the 28th season on Memorial Day."

The Northwoods League, the largest organized baseball league in the world with 22 teams, will begin summer collegiate baseball's most extensive schedule on Monday, May 31.

"Today is the first step forward to achieving normalcy and with hope to mirror the 2019 season as a league," said Voz. "Next summer will again give players the experience they are deserving, while also providing much needed entertainment for fans in our 22 markets."

The League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 6 with the second half beginning the following day. The League will continue with the same playoff format that was adopted for the 2019 season. First and second half sub-divisional winners in the Great Lakes and Great Plains division will be eligible for the playoffs. In the event the second half sub-divisional winner also won the first half, the team in the sub-division with the highest overall winning percentage will also make the playoffs. The two playoff eligible teams in each sub-division will compete in a best of three Sub-Divisional Series. The two Sub-Divisional Series winners will then play a one-game Divisional Championship Game. Then the two Divisional Game winners will play a one-game League Championship.

The Major League Dreams Showcase will take place for its eighth year, and first year in La Crosse, on August 3. The Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on July 20 in Mankato.

Full league schedules can be found by clicking view all dates at www.northwoodsleague.com/schedule/ or by going to www.northwoodsleague.com/2021-printable-schedule/ and downloading PDF versions of the Great Lakes and Great Plains Division schedules.

